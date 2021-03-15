For TUESDAY AMS
INTERNATIONAL [“i” news file]
EUROPE-VIRUS (Undated) — Across Europe, coronavirus cases are spiking. Supply shortages and vaccine skepticism, as well as bureaucracy and logistical obstacles, have slowed the pace of inoculations. Governments are putting exhausted populations under lockdown. Protests are turning violent. In Rome on Monday, empty streets, closed schools, shuttered restaurants and canceled Easter holidays came as a relief to some residents after months of climbing infections, choked hospitals and deaths. By Jason Horowitz.
With photos.
LATIN-AMERICA-CHINA-VACCINES (Undated) — China spent months batting away resentment as the place where the pandemic began, but in recent weeks its diplomats, pharmaceutical executives and other power brokers have been fielding requests for vaccines from desperate officials in Latin America, where the coronavirus is taking a devastating toll that grows by the day. With Brazilian hospitals overwhelmed by a surge of infections, President Jair Bolsonaro's government has scrambled to mend fences with the Chinese and asked them to expedite tens of millions of vaccine shipments, as well as the ingredients to mass-produce the shots. By Ernesto Londoño and Letícia Casado.
With photo.
With: ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE (Undated) — Germany, France and Italy temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, joining a growing list of nations that paused use of the vaccine in recent days over concerns that it might be tied to blood clots. AstraZeneca’s vaccine has already struggled with a perception that it is a less desirable shot because it had a lower overall efficacy rate in clinical trials than some others. There is, however, extensive data showing that the vaccine is safe and effective. By The New York Times.
VATICAN-GAY-UNIONS (Rome) — The Vatican said Monday that priests could not bless same-sex unions, calling any such blessing “not licit.” The judgment by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog, said that the church should be welcoming toward gay people, but not their unions. Catholic teaching holds that marriage between a man and woman is part of God’s plan, and since gay unions are not intended to be part of that plan, they cannot be blessed by the church. By Elisabetta Povoledo.
BRITAIN-VIGIL-POLICING (London) — London police drew widespread criticism for the handling of a vigil Saturday after the killing of a 33-year-old woman, and the fallout comes as a proposed police bill that would grant more powers to control protests in Britain is set to be debated in Parliament this week and faces renewed scrutiny from opposition lawmakers and rights groups. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to meet Monday with ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors to discuss steps to tighten safety on streets for women and girls. By Isabella Kwai.
With photo.
AUSTRALIA-WOMEN-PROTESTS (Melbourne, Australia) — Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Monday to protest violence and discrimination against women, as a reckoning in the country’s halls of power sparked by multiple accusations of rape continued to grow. The marches in at least 40 cities represented an outpouring of anger about a problem that has gone unaddressed for too long, said the organizers, who estimated that 110,000 people attended the demonstrations nationwide. By Yan Zhuang.
NATIONAL GENERAL [“a” news file]
MINN-FLOYD-TRIAL (Minneapolis) — Expressing grave concern that a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd last week will tarnish his client, the lawyer for Derek Chauvin asked the judge Monday to delay the trial and move it outside of the city. Seating a jury was already seen as a difficult task. The last moments of Floyd’s life were captured on graphic cellphone video that showed Chauvin, who was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes. By Tim Arango and John Eligon. With possible related story.
NY-CUOMO-POLL (Undated) — Slightly more than a third of New York voters, 35%, said they believed that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had committed sexual harassment, while 24% believed he had not, according to a Siena College poll released Monday. Half of those surveyed say that he should not resign. The survey’s findings suggest that Cuomo could have some breathing room, even as he faces a barrage of calls for his resignation from most of the top Democrats in the state. By Luis Ferré-Sadurní. With possible related story.
With photo.
VACCINES-FEAR (Undated) — To a significant number of people, the fear of needles goes beyond merely inducing anxiety into a more dangerous area, in which the fear prevents them from seeking out needed medical care. And as the world’s hopes of returning to a post-pandemic normal rest largely on people’s willingness to take a COVID-19 vaccine, experts and health care professionals are assuring those people that there are ways to overcome this fear. Steps include seeking professional help, distracting yourself and focusing on the benefits. By Daniel Victor.
With photo.
NY-TRANSIT-STIMULUS (New York) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid that public transportation has ever received. Transit leaders from New York to Washington to San Francisco quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service. In New York City, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic. By Christina Goldbaum and Pranshu Verma.
With photo.
WASHINGTON ["w" news file]
CAPITOL-RIOT-ARRESTS (Washington) — The Justice Department has charged George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia and Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania in the assault on Brian D. Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died the day after he fought rioters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the case and court documents. The arrests came weeks after investigators pinpointed one of the men in a video of the riot, in which he was seen attacking several officers with the spray, according to two law enforcement officials. It is not clear whether Sicknick died because of his exposure to the spray. By Katie Benner and Adam Goldman.
With photo.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
VIRUS-ECON-RECOVERY (Undated) — Within weeks after the coronavirus hit U.S. shores, Congress had launched a multitrillion-dollar barrage of programs to expand unemployment benefits, rescue small businesses and send checks to most U.S. households. And this time, unlike a decade ago, Washington is keeping the aid flowing even as the crisis begins to ease. The result is an economy far stronger than most forecasters expected last spring, yet not everyone made it into the lifeboats unscathed, if at all. By Ben Casselman.
With photos.
LABOR-FORCE (Undated) — In the year since the pandemic upended the U.S. economy, more than 4 million people have quit the labor force, leaving a gaping hole in the job market that cuts across age and circumstances. These labor-force dropouts are not counted in the most commonly cited unemployment rate, which stood at 6.2% in February. Now, as the labor market begins to emerge from the pandemic’s vise, whether those who have left the labor force return to work — and if so, how quickly — is one of the big questions about the shape of the recovery. By Sydney Ember.
With photos.
BROOKDALE-NURSING-HOME-LAWSUIT (Undated) — California prosecutors sued Brookdale Senior Living, the country’s largest chain of senior living communities, on Monday, accusing the company of manipulating the federal government’s nursing-home ratings system. The lawsuit is among the first of its kind to accuse nursing homes of submitting false information to Medicare’s ratings program, which assigns stars — one being the worst, five being the best — to the nation’s more than 15,000 nursing homes. By Jessica Silver-Greenberg.
With photo.
EXTENDED-STAY-DEAL (Undated) — The investment firms Blackstone and Starwood Capital announced Monday that they planned to acquire the hotel operator Extended Stay America for $6 billion, the latest deal premised on a post-pandemic rebound in travel. The chain had a 74% occupancy rate last year, above the industry average, with many rooms filled by essential workers. The company’s new owners hope those rooms will soon add more tourists and traveling professionals. By Lauren Hirsch.
SCIENCE ["a" news file]
SCI-HEALTH-WORKER-DEATHS (Undated) — A year since the first recorded coronavirus death of a health care worker — a hospital custodian in Rochester, New York, who died March 17 — those on the front lines have been hailed as “COVID warriors” but so many do not feel like heroes. They are angry, burned out and feel unappreciated, rooted in the weak government response last spring to the pandemic, including the scarcity of personal protective equipment that left workers vulnerable to infection. Here are a few of the people who gave their lives while on the front lines of the pandemic. By Andrew Jacobs.
With photos.
SCI-BRODY-HEALTH (Undated) — Older Americans have been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus. But while there’s nothing anyone can do to stop the march of time, several leading risk factors for infections and deaths stem from how many Americans conduct their lives from childhood on. After old age, obesity is the second-leading risk factor for death among those who become infected and critically ill with COVID-19, while two other major risks, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, are most often the result of excess weight. Personal Health by Jane E. Brody.
With illustration.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT [“e” news file]
MET-VIRUS-LABOR (New York) — The Metropolitan Opera House has been dark for a year, and its musicians have gone unpaid for almost as long. The players suddenly found themselves relying on unemployment benefits, scrambling for virtual teaching gigs, selling the tools of their trade and looking for cheaper housing. Now the Met’s increasingly rancorous labor battles — it has locked out its stagehands and outsourced some set construction to Wales — are adding more uncertainty to the question of when the opera house can reopen after its long pandemic shutdown. By Julia Jacobs.
GRAMMYS-MOMENTS (Undated) — With a small audience of nominees outside in Los Angeles, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night highlighted the contributions of women and the impact of Black Lives Matter protests, offered screen time to workers at independent venues crushed by the pandemic and extended tributes to musicians we lost during this challenging year. And although she didn’t win record of the year, Megan Thee Stallion took home the three other awards she was nominated for. By Jon Pareles, Jon Caramanica, Joe Coscarelli, Lindsay Zoladz and Caryn Ganz.
With photo.
COMMENTARY [“k” news file]
Columns by Goldberg, Stephens and Krugman, and a conversation between Collins and Stephens.
