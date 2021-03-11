NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Friday, March 12. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
BIDEN-STIMULUS (Washington) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into a law a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan, setting off a massive disbursement of federal funds. Hours after the signing, Biden was scheduled to issue a televised appeal with his own Oval Office address, the first prime-time speech of his presidency. His goal and his challenge would be to ask Americans whose lives have been upended by months of economic uncertainty, social isolation, and the deaths of more than 500,000 fellow citizens to put their differences aside and move forward with hope. By Katie Rogers.
BIDEN-VIRUS-ASSESS (Washington) — The 365 days between America’s panicked retreat from offices and schools and President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night, celebrating the prospect of a pandemic’s end, may prove to be one of the most consequential years in American history. Biden’s message tonight will center on the thought that the country did finally come together in a common cause — vaccines as the road to normalcy — and from that could spring a glimmer of unity. News Analysis by David E. Sanger.
VIRUS-SEATTLE (Seattle) — The Seattle area once had more coronavirus deaths than anywhere else in the United States. A year later, the region’s deaths per capita are lower than any other large metropolitan area. Seattle’s success illustrates the value of unified and timely strategies for fighting the pandemic. By Mike Baker.
ASTRAZENECA-IDLE-VACCINES (Washington) — Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca are sitting idly in American manufacturing facilities, awaiting results from the company’s U.S. clinical trial while countries that have approved its use beg for access. The fate of about 50 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is the subject of an intense debate among White House and federal health officials — with some arguing the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed, while others are not ready to relinquish them. By Noah Weiland and Rebecca Robbins.
LOS-ANGELES-POLICE (Undated) — The Los Angeles Police Department severely mishandled protests last summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death, according to a new report released Thursday. The department was not prepared for the protests to become violent despite similar turns in other cities, the 101-page report commissioned by the City Council said. The review of the LAPD is the latest to find serious fault with a police department’s response to the wave of protests that swept the country in the wake of Floyd’s death on May 25. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
NY-CUOMO (Undated) — Hobbled by political defections amid growing scrutiny into his alleged personal behavior, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s once-ironclad grip on Albany’s levers of power had failed him on Thursday, as the state Assembly — dominated by his fellow Democrats — took the initial steps toward a possible impeachment of the governor. The extraordinary decision by the Assembly to convene a special committee to investigate the sexual harassment claims came even as the governor’s counsel was discussing the legal ramifications of a report that Cuomo, 63, had groped a female staffer in the Executive Mansion, an allegation that had been reported to the Albany police. By Luis Ferré-Sadurní, J. David Goodman and Jesse McKinley.
CONSERVATION-INDIGENOUS (Undated) — Dozens of countries are backing an effort that would protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by 2030. But Indigenous people — who are often among the most effective stewards of nature, and who have been disregarded or worse in the past — will not be included in the negotiations, to be held in China later this year, on the global conservation agreement known as 30x30. By Somini Sengupta, Catrin Einhorn and Manuela Andreoni.
EGYPT-NATURAL-HAIR (Cairo) — For decades, many Egyptian women diligently straightened their curls while men cropped theirs short, suppressing their natural texture because it was considered slovenly and unclean. Beneath such attitudes lay deep, longstanding class and racial prejudice. In recent years, however, curls have sprouted again around Egypt. Young Egyptians have rejected some of the conservative norms of the past, even if only in the way they look. By Vivian Yee.
BRITAIN-RACISM (London) — Since Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast, her revelations of racism in the royal family have rippled across the so-called Commonwealth family, a group of largely nonwhite ex-colonies headed by Queen Elizabeth II, prompting calls for a reevaluation of royal ties. At home, among Britons who identified with Meghan and her son, Archie, her description of one or more of her in-laws fretting about the potential color of Archie’s skin recalled the racism that they, too, have faced within their own families and beyond. By Benjamin Mueller.
MINN-FLOYD-TRIAL (Undated) — The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, has allowed prosecutors to add an additional charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin, who is already facing a more serious count of second-degree murder. The decision Thursday most likely ended a sequence of legal wrangling and cleared the way for the trial to move forward. Jury selection is well underway. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
ARMY-WOMEN-FITNESS (Washington) — Fitness levels of Army recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles. Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980. By Jennifer Steinhauer.
VACCINE-RACIAL-GAP (Undated) — Communities of color, which have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, have also received a smaller share of available vaccines. The vaccination rate for Black Americans is half that of white people, and the gap for Hispanic people is even larger, according to a New York Times analysis of state-reported race and ethnicity information. By Amy Schoenfeld Walker, Anjali Singhvi, Josh Holder, Robert Gebeloff and Yuriria Avila.
OIL-CARBON-CAPTURE (Undated) — During more than three decades in the oil and gas business, Andy Lane has managed the construction of enormous facilities for extracting and transporting natural gas, in places like Trinidad and Indonesia. Now he is working in his native England, taking on a complex and expensive venture that essentially aims to reverse what he has spent much of his career doing. By Stanley Reed.
MARKETS-VIRUS (Undated) — While the pandemic battered the economy, tech companies and consumer companies powered by digital technology stood out as islands of growth. But with coronavirus cases and deaths falling, more than 2 million Americans a day getting vaccinations and the overall economic outlook improving, investors are starting to turn elsewhere. By Steve Lohr.
DIGITAL-ARTWORK-AUCTION (Undated) — After a flurry of more than 180 bids in the final hour, a JPG file made by Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, was sold on Thursday by Christie’s in an online auction for $69.3 million with fees. The price was a new high for an artwork that exists only digitally. Billed by the auction house as “a unique work in the history of digital art,” “Everydays — The First 5000 Days” is a collage of all the images that Beeple has been posting online each day since 2007. By Scott Reyburn.
GRAMMYS-BIAS (Undated) — When music fans tune in to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with Trevor Noah as host and performances by nearly two dozen stars including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and BTS, they will see the music world coming together in celebration and friendly competition after a grueling year. But behind the scenes, the industry is waging a war for the soul of the Grammys, after years of accusations of bias against women and Black artists, and complaints over an opaque voting system that critics say is unfair and out of touch. By Ben Sisario.
BKC-DUKE-VIRUS (Undated) — Duke University’s men’s basketball team pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season Thursday. The Blue Devils, seeded 10th, were scheduled to play Florida State University on Thursday evening, but called it off because of a positive test inside Duke’s basketball program. Although Duke (13-11) has struggled this season, the announcement made it final that the university will miss the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament for the first time since 1995. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
JUNIOR-IDITAROD (Big Lake, Alaska) — The Junior Iditarod, the longest race in Alaska for competitors younger than 18, is a chance for young mushers to demonstrate an unusual set of skills. They need to know how to steer a sled, use survival equipment, brave the icy winds and avoid hypothermia. Ten mushers, ages 14 to 17, accepted the challenge on a recent Saturday morning, a week before this year’s Iditarod, an 852-mile race that is now underway. By Marlena Sloss.
