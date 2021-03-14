NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Monday, March 15. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
TOP
Lede story:
MEXICO-BORDER (Juárez, Mexico) — The migrants’ hopes have been drummed up by human smugglers who promise that President Joe Biden’s administration will welcome them. Instead, the United States is expelling them back to Mexico. And the pressure, and desperation, is quickly building among families stuck in Mexico, as shelters and officials struggle to help them. On the U.S. side, federal officials are now being deployed to manage the thousands of unaccompanied minors being kept in detention facilities. By Maria Abi-Habib.
With photos.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “i” news file.]
Left:
CAPITOL-RIOT-PROUD-BOYS (Undated) — Joseph Biggs, 37, and Ethan Nordean, 30, face some of the most serious charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January: leading a mob of about 100 Proud Boys in a coordinated plan to disrupt the certification of former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat. But an examination of the two men’s histories shows that local and federal law enforcement agencies passed up several opportunities to take action against them and their fellow Proud Boys long before they breached the Capitol. By David D. Kirkpatrick and Alan Feuer.
With photos.
[This 3,400-word story and an abridged version moved in the “w” news file.]
FOLD
Center right:
NC-TOWN-RISING-SEA (Avon, N.C.) — The risk to tiny Avon from climate change is particularly dire — it is, after all, located on a mere sandbar of an island chain, in a relentlessly rising Atlantic. But people in the town are facing a question that is starting to echo along the American coastline as seas rise and storms intensify. What price can be put on saving a town, a neighborhood, a home where generations have built their lives? By Christopher Flavelle.
With photo.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
Center left:
NY-CUOMO-PRESSURE (Undated) — At the height of the pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called upon some of his most trusted emissaries to return to the fold to help coordinate the state’s coronavirus response, including Larry Schwartz, his former top aide who is now leading New York’s vaccination efforts. But with Cuomo facing concurrent scandals and calls for his resignation, Schwartz has taken on another role: as a political operative, asking state Democratic leaders to support the governor while continuing to discuss the urgent business of immunization. By Jesse McKinley and J. David Goodman.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
BOTTOM
Right:
CLERGY-VACCINE-MISSION (Undated) — Thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. By weaving Scripture with science, they are employing the singular trust vested in them by their congregations to dispel myths and disinformation about the shots. Many are even offering their sanctuaries as vaccination sites, to make the experience more accessible and reassuring. By Jan Hoffman.
With photo.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
Left:
NY-BUILDING-IRISH (New York) — The American Irish Historical Society’s mansion on Central Park has long symbolized the ascent of immigrants in the United States. Now the sudden plan to sell the mansion has exposed the profound problems beneath its mansard roof — including a very public and nearly violent confrontation provoked by its executive director — and elevated what might be dismissed as an internal squabble to international embarrassment. By Dan Barry.
With photo.
[Story first moved Saturday, March 13, at 5:04 p.m. ET in the "a" news file.]
—
INSIDE STORIES PROMOTED ON PAGE 1
BRITAIN-WOMEN-SAFETY (Undated) — When 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home in London on March 3, was found dead a week later, it set off a social movement. Women from all walks of life are demanding safety from male violence — and demanding that the police, the government and men collectively be the ones to bear the burden of ensuring it. The Interpreter by Amanda Taub.
With photo.
[Story moved in the “i” news file.]
AFGHAN-U.S.-TROOPS (Kabul, Afghanistan) — Facing a high-stakes choice and running out of time to make it, the Biden administration is wrestling with whether to follow through with a full withdrawal in the next seven weeks of the 2,500 U.S. troops still in Afghanistan — except, as it turns out, that number is actually around 3,500. The United States has about 1,000 more troops in Afghanistan than it has disclosed, according to U.S., European and Afghan officials. That adds another layer of complexity to the swirling debate. By Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt.
[Story moved in the “i” news file.]
PARAGUAY-VIRUS (Asunción, Paraguay) — For nearly a year, Paraguay was a leader in keeping the pandemic at bay, and despite its persistent troubles, the country remained fairly calm. Not any more. Paraguay’s coronavirus infection rate has soared, becoming one of the worst in the Americas, and its already shaky health system has been stretched to the breaking point. In the last few days, demonstrators by the thousands have filled streets, demanding the ouster of President Mario Abdo Benítez. By Santi Carneri and Daniel Politi.
[Story first moved Thursday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m. ET in the “i” news file.]
STIMULUS-MIDTERM-ELECTIONS (Washington) — Triumphant over the signing of their far-reaching $1.9 trillion stimulus package, Democrats are now starting to angle for a major political payoff that would defy history: Picking up House and Senate seats in the 2022 midterm elections, even though the party in power usually loses in the midterms. Republicans need to gain only one seat in the Senate and just five in the House in 2022 to take back control. By Jonathan Martin.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “w” news file.]
VOTING-RIGHTS (Washington) — State and national voting-rights advocates are waging the most consequential political struggle over access to the ballot since the civil rights era, a fight increasingly focused on a far-reaching federal overhaul of election rules in a last-ditch bid to offset a wave of voting restrictions sweeping Republican-controlled state Legislatures. The federal voting bill includes a landmark national expansion of voting rights, an end to partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and new transparency requirements on dark money financing elections. By Nicholas Fandos and Michael Wines.
[Story has a 3 a.m. ET Monday electronic embargo. It is scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “w” news file.]
BKC-TOURNAMENT-GUIDE (Undated) — For the NCAA, the easy part — setting a bracket and crowning No. 1 seeds for the Division I men’s basketball tournament that will begin this week — ended Sunday night. Now the association faces a weekslong test of its choice to play its signature event during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to pull 68 teams from across the country into a tournament in Indiana will have enormous repercussions for college sports. By Alan Blinder.
[Story has a 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday electronic embargo. It is scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “s” news file.]
FBN-BREES-RETIRE (Undated) — Drew Brees, who won seven division titles as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback, including the most recent four, retired on Sunday after 20 seasons with the most completions and passing yards in NFL history. On Pro football by Ben Shpigel.
[Story moved in the “s” news file.]
ECON-OPTIMISM (Undated) — Strange as it may seem in this time of pandemic, I’m starting to get optimistic. Predictions are a hard business, of course, and much could go wrong that makes the decades ahead as bad as, or worse than, the recent past. But this optimism is not just about the details of the new pandemic relief legislation or the politics of the moment. Rather, it stems from a diagnosis of three problematic mega-trends, all related. The Upshot by Neil Irwin.
With illustrations.
[Story first moved Saturday, March 13, at 3:53 p.m. ET in the "f" news file.]
OBIT-HAGLER (Undated) — Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who became one of boxing’s greatest middleweight champions, wielding awesome punching power while shrugging off opponents’ blows, died on Saturday in New Hampshire. He was 66. By Richard Goldstein.
[Obituary first moved Saturday, March 13, at 11:17 p.m. ET in the "a" news file.]
GRAMMY-AWARDS (Undated) — The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah from “The Daily Show" on Sunday, comes during a challenging time for the music industry — after a year of canceled tours, shuttered music venues and uncertainty around the short-term future of live music. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. By Ben Sisario.
[Scheduled to move by 10 p.m. ET in the “e” news file with a complete writethru by 11:30 p.m. ET.]
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]