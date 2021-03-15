NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Tuesday, March 16. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
TOP
Lede story:
EUROPE-VIRUS (Rome) — As a third wave of the pandemic crashes over Europe, questions about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine led Germany, France and Italy to suspend its use Monday, throwing already stumbling rollouts into chaos. The timing of the decisions by major European countries — which followed a flurry of suspensions of the vaccine in recent days by Denmark, Norway and several others — could not have been worse. Officials and immunologists worried that the action would cost vital time in the race against fast-spreading variants. By Jason Horowitz.
With photos XNYT46-57.
[Version moved in the “i” news file. A writethru will move by 9 p.m. ET.]
Off-lede:
DEMS-STIMULUS-OBAMA (Undated) — Democratic Party leaders from President Joe Biden on down are citing former President Barack Obama’s strategy on his most urgent policy initiative — an $800 billion financial rescue plan in 2009 in the midst of a crippling recession — as too cautious and too deferential to Republicans, mistakes they were determined not to repeat in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Both Obama and Biden came into office on promises of unity and bipartisanship in the face of an economic crisis, but Biden is the beneficiary of a changed landscape in the party. By Astead W. Herndon.
With photo.
[Eds: Story has a 3 a.m. ET Tuesday electronic embargo. It will move by 10 p.m. ET in the "a" news file.]
Left:
NY-TRANSIT-STIMULUS (New York) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid that public transportation has ever received. Transit leaders across the country quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service. In New York City, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic. By Christina Goldbaum and Pranshu Verma.
With photos XNYT90-93.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
FOLD
Right:
VACCINE-HESITANCY (Washington) — While there are degrees of opposition to vaccination for COVID-19 among a number of groups, including African Americans and activists who have long contended that other vaccines cause health and developmental problems, polling suggests that opinions in this case are breaking substantially along partisan lines. Many Republican and rural voters harbor religious concerns, worry the vaccines were produced too quickly and, in some communities, so many people have already been infected that they think they’ve developed herd immunity and don’t need to get inoculated. By Annie Karni and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.
With photo.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “a” news file.]
Center:
Photo refer to:
—
RUSSIA-LAKE-TOURISM (On Lake Baikal, Russia) — The tour guides are calling it Russian Season. Usually, it is foreigners — many from nearby China — who flock to Siberia’s Lake Baikal this time of year to skate, bike, hike, run, drive, hover and ski over a stark expanse of ice and snow, while Russians escape the cold to Turkey or Thailand. But Russia’s borders are still closed because of the pandemic, and to the surprise of locals, crowds of Russian tourists have traded tropical beaches for Baikal’s icicle-draped shores. Dispatch by Anton Troianovski.
With photos XNYT115-119.
[Story moved in the “i” news file.]
BOTTOM
Right:
LATIN-AMERICA-CHINA-VACCINES (Rio de Janeiro) — China spent months batting away resentment as the place where the pandemic began, but in recent weeks its diplomats, pharmaceutical executives and other power brokers have been fielding requests for vaccines from desperate officials in Latin America, where the coronavirus is taking a devastating toll that grows by the day. With Brazilian hospitals overwhelmed by a surge of infections, President Jair Bolsonaro's government has scrambled to mend fences with the Chinese and asked them to expedite tens of millions of vaccine shipments, as well as the ingredients to mass-produce the shots. By Ernesto Londoño and Letícia Casado.
With photos XNYT88, 89.
[Story moved in the “i” news file.]
Left:
MET-VIRUS-LABOR (New York) — The Metropolitan Opera House has been dark for a year, and its musicians have gone unpaid for almost as long. The players suddenly found themselves relying on unemployment benefits, scrambling for virtual teaching gigs, selling the tools of their trade and looking for cheaper housing. Now the Met’s increasingly rancorous labor battles — it has locked out its stagehands and outsourced some set construction to Wales — are adding more uncertainty to the question of when the opera house can reopen after its long pandemic shutdown. By Julia Jacobs.
With photos XNYT72-76.
[Story moved in the “e” news file.]
—
INSIDE STORIES PROMOTED ON PAGE 1
CHINA-DUST-STORM (Undated) — The largest and strongest dust storm in a decade swept across northern China, grounding hundreds of flights, closing schools in some cities and casting a ghastly shroud over tens of millions of people — from Xinjiang in the far west across to the Bohai Sea, according to China’s meteorological service. By Steven Lee Myers.
With photos XNYT10-16.
[Story moved in the “i” news file.]
BRITAIN-VIGIL-POLICING (London) — London police drew widespread criticism for the handling of a vigil Saturday after the killing of a 33-year-old woman, and the fallout comes as a proposed police bill that would grant more powers to control protests in Britain is set to be debated in Parliament this week and faces renewed scrutiny from opposition lawmakers and rights groups. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to meet Monday with ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors to discuss steps to tighten safety on streets for women and girls. By Isabella Kwai.
With photo XNYT20.
[Versions moved in the “i” news file. If merited, a writethru will move by 9 p.m. ET.]
CONGRESS-IMMIG (Washington) — House Democrats plan take up legislation this week creating a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, advancing the first pieces of President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda under the cloud of a growing humanitarian crisis at the border. The measures would apply to as many as 5 million young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, known as Dreamers; others granted Temporary Protected Status for humanitarian reasons; and undocumented farmworkers. Senate Democrats, however, say they do not have sufficient Republican support to pass even the narrower bills. By Nicholas Fandos and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “w” news file.]
NY-CUOMO-BIDEN (Undated) — So far, President Joe Biden has only made a passing comment on the crises that have engulfed Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and he seems to be hoping to avoid getting pulled in any further. But as a longtime friend of the New York governor, Biden is one of the only people in the nation with the potential to prevent a protracted standoff between an increasingly isolated Cuomo and the rest of the Democratic Party. That has strained Biden’s efforts to stay firmly on sidelines as the governor faces calls to resign. By Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher.
With photo.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the "a" news file.]
CAPITOL-RIOT-ARRESTS (Washington) — George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia and Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania were charged with assaulting Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police and other officers with a chemical spray during the Jan. 6 riot, the Justice Department said Monday, but prosecutors stopped short of linking the attack to Sicknick’s death the next day. Sicknick, one of five people left dead by the attack, and two other police officers were injured “as a result of being sprayed in the face” with an unidentified substance by Khater and Tanios, the FBI said in search warrant applications filed in court. By Katie Benner and Adam Goldman.
With photo XNYT21.
[Versions moved in the “w” news file.]
BKW-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — In some ways, Selection Monday looked the same as it always has. Teams anticipated their places in the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket from conference rooms and arenas around the country, their anxiety and celebrations shared with ESPN’s audience. By Natalie Weiner.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “s” news file.]
BKC-NCAA-VIRUS-RULES (Undated) — The NCAA quietly rewrote part of its coronavirus safety protocols, which college sports administrators have routinely used to justify holding basketball championships during the pandemic, to potentially shorten the quarantines of some teams arriving in Indiana for the Division I men’s tournament. The shift allowed Iona, the No. 15 seed in the East region, to practice less than 24 hours after its chartered plane landed in Indianapolis late in the night it clinched its automatic bid. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
[Story moved in the “s” news file.]
LABOR-FORCE (Undated) — In the year since the pandemic upended the U.S. economy, more than 4 million people have quit the labor force, leaving a gaping hole in the job market that cuts across age and circumstances. These labor-force dropouts are not counted in the most commonly cited unemployment rate, which stood at 6.2% in February. Now, as the labor market begins to emerge from the pandemic’s vise, whether those who have left the labor force return to work — and if so, how quickly — is one of the big questions about the shape of the recovery. By Sydney Ember.
With photos XNYT17-19.
[Story moved in the “f” news file.]
SCI-HEALTH-WORKER-DEATHS (Undated) — A year since the first recorded coronavirus death of a health care worker — a hospital custodian in Rochester, New York, who died March 17 — those on the front lines have been hailed as “COVID warriors” but so many do not feel like heroes. They are angry, burned out and feel unappreciated, rooted in the weak government response last spring to the pandemic, including the scarcity of personal protective equipment that left workers vulnerable to infection. Here are a few of the people who gave their lives while on the front lines of the pandemic. By Andrew Jacobs.
With photos XNYT37-45.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
OSCARS-NOMINATIONS (Undated) — “Mank,” David Fincher’s black-and-white meditation on old Hollywood, received 10 Academy Award nominations Monday, leading a diverse set of films and filmmakers after a year in which the movie industry was transformed by the pandemic and the Oscar season was pushed back two months. Voters recognized a number of films in multiple categories, with six nominations each going to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Sound of Metal,” “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Father.” Nine of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color. By Nicole Sperling and Brooks Barnes.
[Versions moved in the “e” news file.]
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]