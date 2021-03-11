Here are The New York Times News Service graphics scheduled for AMs of Friday, March 12, 2021. They are available to all NYT graphic clients via https://nytlicensing.com/ and on Newscom.
Nonsubscribers may make individual graphics purchases or get additional information by calling the NYT Photo/Graphics desk at 212-556-4204 or 888-603-1036 between noon and 10 p.m. ET.
INTERNATIONAL
With story: BC-WESTBANK-SCHOOL-NYT — Residents of the West Bank village of Jaba worry that the Biden administration won’t restore critical funding for the project to transform a rundown school in their village into a modern facility by adding an impressive three-story building with a library, a new science lab, more classrooms, an office for social workers, a multipurpose hall, a canteen and a shaded basketball court. — 1.9 x 2.4
NATIONAL
Standalone: BC-US-VIRUS-CASES-NYT — As of Thursday evening, more than 29,297,800 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. — 7.8 x 6.5
With story: BC-VIRUS-SEATTLE-NYT — The Seattle region’s coronavirus deaths per capita are lower than those of any other large metropolitan area in the United States. — 3.8 x 5.8
With story: BC-VACCINE-RACIAL-GAP-NYT — Communities of color, which have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, have also received a smaller share of available vaccines. Maps. — 11.7 x 2.9 — Graphic 1. — 5.9 x 7.4 — Graphic 2. — 11.9 x 8.3
FINANCIAL
With story: BC-MARKETS-VIRUS-NYT — While the pandemic battered the economy, tech companies and consumer companies powered by digital technology stood out as islands of growth — but with coronavirus cases and deaths falling, more than 2 million Americans a day getting vaccinations and the overall economic outlook improving, investors are starting to turn elsewhere. — 3.9 x 6.2
Sales information:
To purchase New York Times photos/graphics, please visit https://nytlicensing.com/contact/ for a listing of your local New York Times News Service/Syndicate sales representatives.
c.2021 The New York Times Company