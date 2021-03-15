Here are the top culture and entertainment features from The New York Times News Service for Tuesday, March 16. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
MET-VIRUS-LABOR (New York) — The Metropolitan Opera House has been dark for a year, and its musicians have gone unpaid for almost as long. The players suddenly found themselves relying on unemployment benefits, scrambling for virtual teaching gigs, selling the tools of their trade and looking for cheaper housing. Now the Met’s increasingly rancorous labor battles — it has locked out its stagehands and outsourced some set construction to Wales — are adding more uncertainty to the question of when the opera house can reopen after its long pandemic shutdown. By Julia Jacobs.
OSCARS-NOMINATIONS (Undated) — “Mank,” David Fincher’s black-and-white meditation on old Hollywood, received 10 Academy Award nominations Monday, leading a diverse set of films and filmmakers after a year in which the movie industry was transformed by the pandemic and the Oscar season was pushed back two months. Voters recognized a number of films in multiple categories, with six nominations each going to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Sound of Metal,” “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Father.” Nine of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color. By Nicole Sperling and Brooks Barnes.
OSCARS-NOMINATIONS-SNUBS (Undated) — Plenty of history was made when the Academy Award nominations were announced Monday, but it just wouldn’t be the Oscars without a few swerves and head-scratching omissions. Aaron Sorkin gets the "Argo" treatment. Few Black-led dramas make the best-picture cut. Jodie Foster’s Golden Globe momentum falters. The Projectionist by Kyle Buchanan.
GRAMMYS-MOMENTS (Undated) — With a small audience of nominees outside in Los Angeles, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night highlighted the contributions of women and the impact of Black Lives Matter protests, offered screen time to workers at independent venues crushed by the pandemic and extended tributes to musicians we lost during this challenging year. And although she didn’t win record of the year, Megan Thee Stallion took home the three other awards she was nominated for. By Jon Pareles, Jon Caramanica, Joe Coscarelli, Lindsay Zoladz and Caryn Ganz.
LIFE-BOOK-REVIEW (Undated) — Christine Smallwood’s debut novel, “The Life of the Mind,” features an adjunct English professor coping with the end of her pregnancy, and everything else. Second- and third-guessing herself comes naturally for Dorothy. She has started seeing a second therapist “in whom she confided her doubts about the first therapist.” Books of The Times by John Williams.
JUSTICE-FILM-REVIEW (Undated) — "Zack Snyder’s Justice League," a marathon cut of the 2017 film — available on HBO Max on Thursday — allows the narrative room to stretch. There’s an ambitious mythology at work, revealing the epic that Snyder had envisioned, a bildungsroman of not one hero but a team of heroes who achieve even greater feats together. Review by Maya Phillips.
BRITAIN-PODCASTS (London) — Nearly a fifth of the British adult population, more than 10 million people, now regularly listen to podcasts. A group of small podcast companies, using an influx of cash and inspired by the medium’s U.S. success, are trying to prove they can produce content without the BBC's backing. The public broadcaster, which says 60% of British adults listen to its radio output each week, sees its role as protecting the British audio industry from the undue influence of other large companies. By Eshe Nelson.
