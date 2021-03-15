The New York Times News Service plans the following Science Times stories for Tuesday, March 16. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
SCI-VIRUS-PROCESS (Undated) — Within weeks of the first cases of COVID-19, in Wuhan, China, scientists had identified the pathogen as a novel coronavirus, named it SARS-CoV-2, sequenced its genome and shared the data with labs around the world. Perhaps one clear lesson of our pandemic is that, when allowed, science works. And yet still the virus spread. So let another lesson of our pandemic be this: Science alone is not enough. It needs a champion, a pulpit, a spotlight, an audience. By Alan Burdick.
SCI-VIRUS-LESSONS (Undated) — One year. More than 500,000 dead. What did the United States do wrong in handling COVID-19? What needs to be rethought? We asked scientists, public health experts and health advocates to tell us about mistakes, missed chances and oversights — and how to prepare for the next pandemic. By The New York Times.
SCI-VIRUS-FRONTLINE-FAMILIES (Undated) — Many frontline workers who have been treating the millions of U.S. coronavirus patients over the past year come from families defined by medicine. It is a calling passed through generations, one that binds spouses and connects siblings who are states apart. It’s a bond that brings the succor of shared experience, but for many, the pandemic has also introduced a host of fears and stresses. Many have worried about the risks they’re taking and those their loved ones face every day, too; they worry about the unseen scars left behind. By Aidan Gardiner.
SCI-CANCER-TIES (Undated) — Three mornings a week for nearly seven years, my neighbor Lessly and I swam together at our local pool. A little over a year ago, Lessly, at 52, was diagnosed with stage four oligometastatic breast cancer, which had infiltrated her bones. Our friendship began as a joyful thing at the pool, but it has deepened immeasurably over these long, dark months of loss. The water, in all its shapes and forms, reminds us that levity exists. It has kept us living. Ties by Bonnie Tsui.
SCI-HEALTH-WORKER-DEATHS (Undated) — A year since the first recorded coronavirus death of a health care worker — a hospital custodian in Rochester, New York, who died March 17 — those on the front lines have been hailed as “COVID warriors” but so many do not feel like heroes. They are angry, burned out and feel unappreciated, rooted in the weak government response last spring to the pandemic, including the scarcity of personal protective equipment that left workers vulnerable to infection. Here are a few of the people who gave their lives while on the front lines of the pandemic. By Andrew Jacobs.
SCI-BRODY-HEALTH (Undated) — Older Americans have been particularly hard hit by novel coronavirus. But while there’s nothing anyone can do to stop the march of time, several leading risk factors for infections and deaths stem from how many Americans conduct their lives from childhood on. After old age, obesity is the second-leading risk factor for death among those who become infected and critically ill with COVID-19, while two other major risks for, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, are most often the result of excess weight. Personal Health by Jane E. Brody.
SCI-PANDEMIC-GRIEF (Undated) — When I’ve asked people what they lost in the past year of pandemic life, the answer often starts the same way. “I can’t complain.” “I know I should count my blessings.” They are, of course, comparing their losses to the loss of life of 2.6 million people around the world during this pandemic, which makes it harder to talk about these smaller losses. Many people have lost precious time with family and friends, or they’ve been forced to cancel travel plans and miss events. A canceled prom, a lost vacation or missing out on seeing a child’s first steps may not sound like much, but mental health experts say that all loss needs to be acknowledged and grieved. By Tara Parker-Pope.
