DAY’S EVENTS
SAI-AMERICAS-CUP (Undated) — For the first six races of the America’s Cup finals, one rule held for both Team New Zealand, the holder, and its Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli: Win the start, win the race. That all changed on Monday. Taking advantage of two tiny openings, Team New Zealand passed Luna Rosa in both races to take a 5-3 lead in their first-to-seven-wins series and put Team New Zealand in position to claim the cup on Tuesday. By Chris Museler.
NCAA BASKETBALL
BKW-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — In some ways, Selection Monday looked the same as it always has. Teams anticipated their places in the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket from conference rooms and arenas around the country, their anxiety and celebrations shared with ESPN’s audience. By Natalie Weiner.
BKW-VIRUS-AURIEMMA (Undated) — The Connecticut women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, the university announced Monday, just hours before the NCAA selected and placed teams in the women’s national basketball tournament. UConn, ranked No. 1, was expected to travel on Tuesday morning to San Antonio, where every round of the national tournament is to be held because of coronavirus concerns. The Huskies will leave without Auriemma, who is expected to rejoin them on March 24. By Gillian R. Brassil.
BKC-NCAA-VIRUS-RULES (Undated) — The NCAA quietly rewrote part of its coronavirus safety protocols, which college sports administrators have routinely used to justify holding basketball championships during the pandemic, to potentially shorten the quarantines of some teams arriving in Indiana for the Division I men’s tournament. The shift allowed Iona, the No. 15 seed in the East region, to practice less than 24 hours after its chartered plane landed in Indianapolis late in the night it clinched its automatic bid. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
BKC-STANDBY-TEAMS (Undated) — Louisville coach Chris Mack and his players have the role of understudies: They will be the first replacements should a team from a multiple-bid conference be unable to play this week in the NCAA Tournament because of coronavirus issues. Alternates will be able to fill slots vacated by teams with coronavirus issues through 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. After that, vacated spots will not be filled, and an opposing team would advance via the no-contest rule. After Louisville, the next three replacements are Colorado State, St. Louis and Mississippi. By Adam Zagoria.
BKC-BRACKET-STRATEGY (Undated) — March is one time of the year that many people who don’t know a parlay from a point spread suddenly become sports bettors by risking a few bucks in an NCAA men’s tournament pool. If you’re one of them, and feel as if your annual entry is starting to seem like a donation, here’s good news: If you follow a few simple guidelines, you can significantly increase your chances of winning. By Victor Mather.
