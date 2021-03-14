Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Monday, March 15. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
STREETER-COLUMN (Undated) — The end of the terrible coronavirus pandemic seems, at long last, within reach. President Donald Trump is gone and America has just endured a withering year of death and protest. In times like these, sports can be a cultural touchstone expected to comfort and heal. But as we dream of a return to normalcy, what will we now expect from the games we love? Sports of The Times by Kurt Streeter.
GLF-PLAYERS (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — Justin Thomas shot a four-under-par 68 Sunday to capture the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Thomas finished at 14-under, edging Lee Westwood by a stroke. Westwood, who shot an even-par 72 Sunday, was alone in second, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman, who each were at 12-under. By Bill Pennington.
BBN-METS-CARDINALS-PITCHES (Undated) — It was only an exhibition, so nothing from the New York Mets’ 7-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday will count as more than an amusing oddity. But the Mets’ Luis Guillorme did something that just might be unprecedented: he saw 22 pitches in a single turn at the plate. The odd event came in the fifth inning against Cardinals’ reliever Jordan Hicks. Guillorme fell behind on a called strike and a swinging strike. Then, over the course of 20 pitches, he swatted 16 fouls and took four pitches out of the strike zone, earning a satisfying trot to first. By Tyler Kepner.
BKC-NCAA-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — When the NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket was announced Sunday night, it was in keeping with sports during the pandemic: stripped down, masked up and written hopefully in pencil. There was no slow tease, no line-by-line reveal of the bracket with commercials sprinkled in because, well, what was the point? Some of the usual excitement was removed from the equation this year because the entire tournament, which begins Thursday, is being staged in and around Indianapolis. By Billy Witz. With sidebars on NCAA regions.
BKC-TOURNAMENT-GUIDE (Undated) — For the NCAA, the easy part — setting a bracket and crowning No. 1 seeds for the Division I men’s basketball tournament that will begin this week — ended Sunday night. Now the association faces a weekslong test of its choice to play its signature event during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to pull 68 teams from across the country into a tournament in Indiana will have enormous repercussions for college sports. By Alan Blinder.
BKW-NCAA-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — In a normal year, bracket selection for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament is relatively uneventful. A few top contenders wind up poised to dominate the regionals they’re nearest to geographically, leading to some familiar faces at familiar sites. Albany, for example, has long served as essentially another home court for UConn, a perennial contender. This, as we all know, is not a normal year. By Natalie Weiner.
FBN-BREES-RETIRE (Undated) — Every great quarterback has a defining characteristic. Tom Brady still excels in big games. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes complete throws others wouldn’t dare attempt. Peyton Manning could decode the most complex of defenses. But when it comes to Drew Brees, trying to understand what distinguished him as he retired Sunday, that feels a bit more accessible: Just grab a toothbrush and some toothpaste. On Pro Football by Ben Shpigel.
OBIT-HAGLER (Undated) — Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who ruled boxing as the middleweight champion from 1980 until 1987, defending his title 12 times until he lost to Sugar Ray Leonard in a hotly contested split decision, died Saturday. He was 66. Hagler’s death was announced by his wife, Kay Hagler, on the verified Facebook page of the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club. She said he had died unexpectedly at his home in New Hampshire. By Michael Levenson.
