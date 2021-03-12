Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Saturday, March 13. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
NCAA BASKETBALL
BKC-VIRUS (Undated) — Two of college basketball’s marquee teams, Kansas and Virginia, withdrew from their conference tournaments on Friday because of coronavirus cases, imperiling their prospects to contend for a national championship in a season defined — and routinely complicated — by the pandemic. The hasty exits, one day after Duke and North Carolina A&T pulled out of conference tournaments, deepened the sense that the sport’s greatest disruptions this March will arise not from thrilling upsets on the court during the NCAA tournament, but from coronavirus testing and contact tracing. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
BKC-SEEDING (Undated) — The NCAA’s Division I men's basketball tournament field that will be released Sunday evening will not have been designed quite like its predecessors. Blame the coronavirus pandemic. With all 67 of this year’s games planned for Indiana, geography simply does not matter as much as usual. For 2021, the selection committee will still place the top four overall seeds into four separate regions. Then the so-called snaking begins. By Alan Blinder.
NCAA-VASECTOMY-TRADEMARK (Undated) — The NCAA has filed a complaint against a urology practice in Virginia that trademarked the phrase “Vasectomy Mayhem,” which the athletic association said was “confusingly similar” to March Madness, its basketball tournament brand. In its complaint, the NCAA said its concerns were the “likelihood of confusion” and “dilution by blurring” of its brand. The NCAA and Virginia Urology also disputed a vasectomy-related trademark in 2016. By Johnny Diaz.
DAY’S EVENTS
GLF-PLAYERS (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — Lee Westwood led after Friday's second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. By Bill Pennington.
SAI-AMERICAS-CUP (Undated) — With the start once again playing the decisive role, Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa each won a race at the America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. The first-to-seven series now stands at two races each for Team New Zealand, the Cup holder, and Luna Rossa, the Italian challenger. Although the day was even, New Zealand’s crew may have been happier with that split, as pre-race chatter had suggested that Luna Rossa would be the better boat in Friday’s conditions. By Victor Mather.
CYC-DOPING-BRITAIN (Undated) — The former doctor for some of Britain’s most successful cyclists and teams was found guilty on Friday of ordering a banned drug that he knew would be used to enhance a rider’s performance. The doctor, Richard Freeman, worked for the Tour de France-winning Team Sky and the British Cycling Federation, which oversees the country’s Olympic program. He was found guilty by Britain’s Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service of ordering testosterone, a steroid, for an unnamed rider in 2011. By Juliet Macur.
FEATURES
BBA-CLEVELAND-TRADEMARK (Undated) — After decades of resisting calls to change their name, the Cleveland Indians announced last July that they would discuss the future of their moniker in the wake of intensified calls for social reform throughout the country. Within days, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received several trademark filings for potential new names. Among them was an early favorite option among oddsmakers: the Cleveland Spiders. But the request didn’t come from Cleveland or anyone representing the baseball team. By James Wagner.
SOC-NOTEBOOK (Undated) — Say what you like about Andrea Agnelli, but at least he is not afraid of a bad idea. This week, the Juventus chairman has spouted a seemingly never-ending stream of free-form thoughts about the future of soccer, each one somehow worse than the last. Yet his proposals to reallocate European soccer’s riches show that there may be sense even in dumb ideas. On Soccer by Rory Smith.
HKN-LEAFS-BIEBER (Toronto) — Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs have had a little thing going on for some time, dating to nearly two decades ago when Bieber was a boy, and already a passionate fan. This week, Bieber released a music video for his song “Hold On” and called it a “love letter” to the team. By Shawna Richer.
PANDEMIC-GOLF-TENNIS (Undated) — In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic all but shuttered recreational sports and leisure activities. Yet golf and tennis, which have struggled to recruit new participants in recent years, flourished as idle athletes sought to play outside, at a safe distance. Now, the sports’ minders are focusing on how to retain new hooked participants when other recreational options are available again? By Matthew Futterman and Bill Pennington.
