TAXES-VIRUS (Undated) — Besides affecting the health, jobs, home lives and psyches of millions of Americans, the pandemic year of 2020 may also have tax consequences. New rules, many of them temporary, give taxpayers breaks that can cut their tax bills or even generate extra refunds. Are my unemployment benefits taxable? What should I do if I’m missing a stimulus payment or part of one? Am I eligible for tax relief if I’ve endured wildfires or other disasters? We highlighted some of the most significant changes and tried to answer these and other common questions. By Tara Siegel Bernard and Ron Lieber.
TAXES-SELF-EMPLOYED (Undated) — Pandemic relief programs that helped small companies and self-employed individuals created new tax challenges, and many people had unusually jumbled patchworks of jobs and income sources last year. Even tax pros are struggling, thanks to a raft of last-minute changes that Congress included in December’s economic relief package. Here are some of the tax issues that small business owners are facing this year and advice for navigating them. By Stacy Cowley.
TAXES-ESTATE (Undated) — For people lucky enough to inherit wealth, a provision in the tax code erases all of the capital gains in a deceased person’s portfolio and values everything at the date of death. What’s gained by heirs, though, is lost by tax collectors and the public at large. Elimination of the step-up rules could capture billions in estate taxes from the rich but hurt some people who do not have enormous wealth. By Paul Sullivan.
TAXES-REMOTE (Undated) — State income tax rules are notoriously tricky. In general, wage income is taxed where you work, but your home state can tax all of your income from any source. For millions of people who have been telecommuting during the pandemic and working in a different state from their usual workplace, workers may have to file more than one state tax return, and in certain situations they could end up owing taxes in both states. By Ann Carrns.
TAXES-EARNED-INCOME (Undated) — Many people lost work in 2020 because of the pandemic, and their income fell, which means their earned-income tax credit would probably be smaller than the year before. But in December, the federal government approved a so-called “lookback” option for the credit. That means filers can use income from either 2020 or 2019 to figure their credit — whichever results in the bigger amount. By Ann Carrns.
TAXES-ACCOUNTANT-ESSAY (Undated) — My accountant taught me that even in a life of pursuing art, where uncertainty is built in, some care can be taken to plan for success, not just wish to succeed, and in planning offer myself some ballast against nothing at all going according to plan. It’s a difficult lesson to learn — the lives of great artists are riddled with instability. But he also reminds me, every April 15, not to decide I already know how my artistic career will end, that life can surprise you with good things as well as bad. Essay by Kaitlyn Greenidge.
