The New York Times News Service plans the following stories from its Arts & Leisure and Travel sections for use Sunday, March 14, and thereafter. If you have questions about stories, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For questions about photos, email nytnsphotos@nytimes.com.
Arts & Leisure stories move in the “e” news file; Travel stories, “t.”
ARTS & LEISURE [“e” news file]
PANDEMIC-REFLECTIONS (Undated) — Great art will be made from this time, about this time, inspired by this time. While we wait for that to emerge, we asked artists — writers, filmmakers, musicians, composers, painters, photographers, illustrators — seven simple questions about what their life and work over the last year has been like. By The New York Times.
LOCKDOWN-MOMENTS (New York) — The city that never sleeps was grinding to a halt. On March 12, 2020, Broadway shut down — and with it every large gathering in New York City. By the time the grates came down, it was not much of a surprise. But it was impossible to imagine what was to come. Do you remember your final nights out? By Michael Paulson, Julia Jacobs and Jason Farago.
With photos XNYT142, 143.
AUDIENCE-YEARNING (Undated) — As we reach the anniversary of the shutdown, I badly miss live performances. But what has surprised me is that the loss I have felt most keenly is not that of seeing artists onstage, but of being in the audience. For more than two decades as a critic of theater and comedy, I spent more time as a member of an audience than as part of any other group with the exception of my immediate family. A year away has made me appreciate the pleasures of being a face in the crowd. On Comedy by Jason Zinoman.
With photo XNYT158.
[Story first moved Tuesday, March 9, at 1:01 p.m. ET.]
BALLET-LOST-YEAR (Undated) — In ballet when you lose a year, you lose a lot. It takes years of sacrifice and training to become a professional, and the performing life of a dancer is short. For elite ballet dancers, a solid career lasts about 15 years — and that comes after roughly a decade of schooling. Could this pause alter the evolution of dance generations? By Gia Kourlas.
With photos XNYT31-33.
[Story first moved Wednesday, March 10, at 4:34 p.m. ET.]
CULTURAL-SUPERFAN (Undated) — The performing arts depend on people like Edward T. Minieka — culture vultures, often retired, who fill the seats at many a show. And that dependence is mutual. There are lots of people, many of them older, for whom the arts are a way to stay connected to the world — intellectually, emotionally and socially. By Michael Paulson.
With photos XNYT124-129.
THEATER-SOS (Undated) — In one of the more surprising revelations of the shutdown, it turns out that the American theater has no towering figure even attempting to lead it through this crisis, the way Andrew Lloyd Webber has in Britain. The people you might expect to step up seem to have succumbed to a strange, Darwinian torpor. It’s like watching the horizon for help that never arrives, because the helpers, comfortable enough themselves, have opted out. By Laura Collins-Hughes.
With illustrations XNYT57-61.
[Story first moved Wednesday, March 10, at 4:41 p.m. ET.]
BLAKESON-INFLUENCES (Undated) — Rosamund Pike recently earned a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the cunning, utterly amoral Marla Grayson in the Netflix thriller “I Care a Lot.” It is a dagger of a performance that is of a piece with writer-director J Blakeson’s film, a “slick, savage caper” dominated by bold visual and sonic choices. Blakeson discussed some of the photos, songs and movies that inspired him when he was working on “I Care a Lot.” Mood Board by Elisabeth Vincentelli.
[Story first moved Wednesday, March 10, at 4:27 p.m. ET.]
BIBLICAL-MANUSCRIPT (Undated) — In 1883, a Jerusalem antiquities dealer named Moses Wilhelm Shapira announced the discovery of a remarkable artifact: 15 manuscript fragments, supposedly discovered in a cave near the Dead Sea. They contained what Shapira claimed was the “original” Book of Deuteronomy, perhaps even Moses’ own copy. They were later denounced as forgeries. In a just-published scholarly article and companion book, Idan Dershowitz, a 38-year-old Israeli American scholar at the University of Potsdam in Germany, marshals a range of archival, linguistic and literary evidence to argue that the manuscript was an authentic ancient artifact. By Jennifer Schuessler.
With photos XNYT112, 113.
[Story first moved Wednesday, March 10, at 7:29 p.m. ET.]
—
Bestseller Lists [have moved]
BESTSELLERS-HARD (Undated) — Best-selling hardbacks.
BESTSELLERS-PAPER (Undated) — Best-selling paperbacks.
NOTEWORTHY-PAPERBACKS (Undated) — Short summaries of other paperbacks.
BESTSELLERS-COMBINED (Undated) — Combined print and e-book best sellers.
BESTSELLERS-CHILDREN (Undated) — Best-selling children’s books.
BESTSELLERS-ADVICE (Undated) — Best-selling advice books.
—
TRAVEL [“t” news file]
VACCINE-PASSPORTS (Undated) — The next major flash point over coronavirus response has already provoked cries of tyranny and discrimination in Britain, protests in Denmark, digital disinformation in the United States, and geopolitical skirmishing within the European Union. The subject of debate: vaccine passports — government-issued cards or smartphone badges stating that the bearer has been inoculated against the coronavirus. By Max Fisher.
With photos XNYT44-47.
[Story first moved Tuesday, March 2, at 2:21 p.m. in the "i" news file.]
HAWAII-TOURISM (Undated) — Hawaii continues to solidify its reopening procedures for travelers from the mainland and international destinations as well as between the islands. Yet according to one survey by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the agency charged with promoting Hawaii around the world, about two-thirds of Hawaiians say they still do not want tourists to return to the islands. By Tariro Mzezewa.
With photos XNYT136-141.
NY-CENTRAL-PARK (New York) — In the 21st century, with some 40 million visitors a year, Central Park had become the third most popular tourist attraction in the world, and at the start of the pandemic, when out-of-towners departed the city, New Yorkers fortunate enough to live within walking distance from it suddenly felt as if they had this Edenic retreat to themselves. By Michiko Kakutani.
ENVIRONMENT-TRAVEL (Undated) — From the rise in rhino poaching in Botswana to the waning of noise pollution in Alaska, the lack of tourism has had a profound effect around the world. The question moving forward is which impacts will remain, and which will vanish, in the recovery. By Lisa W. Foderaro.
With photo XNYT81.
VIRUS-TRAVEL-PLANS (Undated) — Welcome to the next phase of travel in a pandemic world: the post-vaccine era. Or maybe the mid-vaccine era is more accurate. Vaccine rollouts are bringing hope to travelers antsy to explore, as are scattered liftings of pandemic lockdowns nationally and around the world. But travel planning remains far from simple. By Lauren Sloss.
With illustration XNYT100.
VIRUS-TRAVEL-YEAR (Undated) — On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak had reached the level of a pandemic, with “alarming levels of spread and severity.” With the one-year anniversary of the pandemic now upon us, we looked at places around the world that are heavily dependent on tourism to see how they have adapted. By The New York Times.
With photos XNYT146-157.
AMTRAK-EXPANSION (Undated) — In the fall, Amtrak officials released details on its nationwide expansion efforts, which would cost $25 billion and take 15 years to complete. The vision was centered on creating corridors — similar to the highly trafficked segment between Boston and Washington — all across the country. The goal, officials said, is to create rail offerings in areas where there are dense clusters of population and passengers looking for an alternative to airplanes for trips under 400 miles. By Pranshu Verma.
With photo XNYT43.
[Story first moved Saturday, March 6, at 11:51 a.m. ET in the "a" news file.]
SURFING-HELMETS (Pupukea, Hawaii) — The celebratory mood at the Pipeline surf competition on Oahu’s North Shore shifted quickly when Hayden Rodgers, the under-14 national surf champion, hit his head on a reef and nearly died. The dangerously close call sent a ripple through the local community. Today many at Pipeline — a surfing mecca in part because it is so perilous — are wearing helmets when they drop in, a somewhat grudging acknowledgment that the sport can be as dangerous as it is cool. By Jason Rogers.
With photos XNYT48-63.
[Story first moved Friday, March 5, at 8:49 p.m. ET in the "s" news file.]
—
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS: The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]