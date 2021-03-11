This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.
Beth Moore, a Prominent Evangelical, Splits With Southern Baptists
A teacher on biblical topics, she cited the “staggering” disorientation of seeing denominational leaders support Donald J. Trump, among other issues.
‘There’s No Town Left’: Fukushima’s Eerie Landscapes
Ten years after a devastating earthquake and tsunami led to a nuclear meltdown in northern Japan, residents are readjusting to places that feel familiar and hostile at once.
FAQ on Stimulus, Unemployment and Tax Rebates
The stimulus payments would be $1,400 for most recipients. Those who are eligible would also receive an identical payment for each of their children.
In Royal ‘Firm,’ the Family Business Always Comes First
For all the familial drama, Harry and Meghan’s story is also about workplace conflict — what happens when a glamorous outsider joins a hidebound family business, one now in crisis mode.
Is a Long-Dismissed Forgery Actually the Oldest-Known Biblical Manuscript?
In 1883, a Jerusalem antiquities dealer named Moses Wilhelm Shapira announced the discovery of a remarkable artifact: 15 manuscript fragments, supposedly discovered in a cave near the Dead Sea. Blackened with a pitchlike substance and their paleo-Hebrew script nearly illegible, they contained what Shapira claimed was the “original” Book of Deuteronomy, perhaps even Moses’ own copy.
Mexico Set to Legalize Marijuana, Becoming World’s Largest Market
Lawmakers in Mexico have approved a bill to legalize recreational cannabis, but in a country still marred by a deadly drug war, the proposal has proved divisive.
Hunting for a Leftover Vaccine? This Site Will Match You With a Clinic.
More than half a million people have signed up for Dr. B, a service that promises to match them with clinics struggling to equitably dole out extra doses before they expire.
Trump, Hungry for Power, Tries to Wrestle Away GOP Fundraising
Angry at his critics in the party and seeking to keep his options for raising money open, the former president is trying to take charge of the online fund-raising juggernaut he helped create.
Under Fire Over Race, British Media Admit There Might be a Problem
The fallout from the Harry and Meghan interview created a rare public schism in the press, and an embarrassing reversal, and raised broader questions about racism in Britain.
Harlan Coben, Suburban Dad With 75 Million Books in Print
With a 33rd novel on the way and deals with Netflix, Amazon and Apple, the prolific author writes in Ubers, at Stop & Shop and just about anywhere else he can.