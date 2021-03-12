Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.

JPG File Sells for $69 Million, as ‘NFT Mania’ Gathers Pace

“Everydays — The First 5000 Days,” by the artist known as Beeple, set a record for a digital artwork in a sale at Christie’s.

Latest Accusation Against Cuomo Is Referred to Albany Police

The police characterized the alleged groping by the governor of a female aide as something that may rise “to the level of a crime.”

Joe Biden Is a Transformational President

We’re seeing a policy realignment without a partisan realignment.

Beth Moore, a Prominent Evangelical, Splits With Southern Baptists

A teacher on biblical topics, she cited the “staggering” disorientation of seeing denominational leaders support Donald J. Trump, among other issues.

Seattle’s Virus Success Shows What Could Have Been

The Seattle area once had more coronavirus deaths than anywhere else in the United States. A year later, the region’s deaths per capita are lower than any other large metropolitan area.

FAQ on Stimulus, Unemployment and Tax Rebates

The stimulus payments would be $1,400 for most recipients. Those who are eligible would also receive an identical payment for each of their children.

‘There’s No Town Left’: Fukushima’s Eerie Landscapes

Ten years after a devastating earthquake and tsunami led to a nuclear meltdown in northern Japan, residents are readjusting to places that feel familiar and hostile at once.

A Drone Went Bowling. Hollywood Noticed.

A drone video shot in a Minneapolis bowling alley was hailed as an instant classic. One Hollywood veteran said it “adds to the language and vocabulary of cinema.”

Prince William Calls Royals ‘Not a Racist Family’ After Meghan and Harry Interview

His comment, after remarks made by the couple in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired this week, was the first from a member of the royal family in a public appearance.

Grammys Ready Pandemic Show, as the Weeknd Boycotts Future Awards​

The event on Sunday will address the challenges of a music industry hit hard by the pandemic. The Weeknd, who was snubbed, says he will boycott the awards going forward, in a sign of continuing friction with artists.

