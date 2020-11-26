MONTPELIER — In the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, state officials and decision makers are answering questions from businesses and employers on a weekly basis.
“We’re going to have one of these every Wednesday for the foreseeable future,” Ted Brady, deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said Wednesday during the initial webinar of the series about health and commerce in the coronavirus pandemic.
Sec. Lindsay Kurrle, agency secretary, said her group heard from a variety of businesses over the last few weeks.
“After today,” she said, “hopefully we’ll get a feel for how to keep you open, and you and your customers safe.”
Businesses also are encouraged to visit accd.vermont.gov for clarification. Brady said most are able to stay open right now except bars and social clubs.
If there’s any way a person can work remotely, he said, they should. He used town clerk offices and restaurants as examples where it isn’t possible.
Brady said there can be repercussions for businesses that violate the governor’s executive order.
“That’s breaking the law,” he said, adding that enforcement actions have been taken against businesses.
Vermont.health.gov/covid-19resources offers posters and infographics for educating customers or patrons.
Recipients of a second round of Economic Recovery Grants are anticipated to be named starting next week. Brady said they won’t all be announced at once but over an approximately two-week period.
The grants are meant to offset revenue loss associated with COVID-19 since March. The money doesn’t need to be spent by Dec. 31.
As Congress considers another round of stimulus funding, state officials stand ready.
“If that happens,” Brady said, “we recognize there’s more need.”
Dr. Patsy Kelso, state epidemiologist for infectious disease at the Vermont Department of Health, recommended people isolate while they wait for their COVID-19 test results if they have the sniffles or sore throat. She said it can take several days to develop more symptoms.
“If you’re symptomatic,” she said, “you should stay home and away from other people regardless if you get a COVID test.”
State epidemiology teams investigate the risk to workplaces where someone with the virus has been.
Kurrle said those coming from out of state can quarantine in Vermont if they have a safe, private space and they can go outdoors for walks in a remote area but they shouldn’t be visiting public places.
“So you shouldn’t be going to a ski area and getting on a chairlift with someone else,” she said.
The next webinar will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday. A link can be found on the agency’s website.