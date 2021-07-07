BRATTLEBORO — Omega Optical, which, since 1969, has designed and manufactured precision optical filters in Brattleboro, has acquired Spectral Systems, with offices in Jaffrey, N.H., Hopewell Junction, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn.
“Spectral strengthens and expands Omega’s existing thin-film optical capabilities into a range of infrared applications and complements Omega’s strategic focus on serving the most challenging applications in high-growth markets — primarily life sciences, aerospace defense and industrial technology,” states a news release announcing the acquisition.
Spectral, founded in 1983, is a leading supplier of infrared optical coatings, components, and assemblies used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance imaging, stated Michael J. Cumbo, president and CEO of Omega Optical, in the news release.
“This acquisition is highly consistent with our strategy and vision for Omega, increasing our scale, proprietary capabilities, engineering talent, and, ultimately, our ability to meet the growing global demand for high-precision, no-fail optical coatings, components, and assemblies,” stated Cumbo.
Omega’s filter products are designed and fabricated to control the passage of light and are used in applications such as fluorescence microscopy, LiDAR, machine vision, and satellite imaging.
In September 2020, Omega Optical was acquired by Artemis Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on buying and building industrial technology companies.
For more information, visit www.omegafilters.com, www.spectral-systems.com, or www.artemislp.com.