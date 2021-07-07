WINDHAM -- How do you measure carbon in a 3,500 acre forest?
On Glebe Mountain, carbon is being measured
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
It was a rough go as Brattleboro’s Little League All-Star 12 Team lost 14-0 to Bennington during a home game at the Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
As the days get warmer, people head out to their favorite ice cream spots to enjoy a seasonal cool down treat as they try to escape the summer heat. Fast Eddie’s Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop, in Brattleboro, Vt., serves up a fresh scoop of ice cream to customers on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Many children run a roadside lemonade stand during the summer to make extra money, but the same could not be said for Henry Hobbie, 9, of Marlboro, who opened a roadside asparagus stand.