BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Senior Center offers two ongoing program for area seniors.
STRENGTH CLASS
Lissa Stark will continue to offer Strength classes year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. in the Gibson-Aiken Center Fitness Room. This course will focus on strength training exercises that help seniors to become and stay strong, including techniques to improve balance, strengthen muscle and promote health and wellness. This course is designed for all levels and no prior experience is necessary. The fee is $5 a class.
MEDITATION
Join Ami Ji Schmid for a meditation group at the Brattleboro Senior Center on Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. beginning April 11. There is no fee for this program, but donations are accepted. Psychosynthesis-informed and Mindfulness-based group meditation for all. No experience necessary. The weekly format will start with a "meet-n-greet" using a tried-and-true 3-part format, followed by a guiding-in to meditation, 20 minutes of silent meditation, and a guiding-out of meditation, and ending with a group share.
For all Senior Center programs, events and more visit www.brattleboro.org, call 802-257-7570 or email sclark@brattleboro.org.