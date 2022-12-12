While we appreciate the Scott administration's proposal to alleviate some of stress that working families face in times of dire need, we feel that to be truly effective, Vermont has to take bolder steps. Holding back through the years has cost the state talented workers, new families and tax dollars.
The plan put forth by the governor is a start.
“I have long supported paid family and medical leave, provided it is voluntary and affordable,” said Republican Gov. Phil Scott. “By enrolling state employees to create a pool, and opening it up to all employers and individuals, I believe we can accomplish our shared goal of providing the peace of mind of paid family and medical leave more efficiently, affordably and quickly than imposing another mandatory broad-based tax on already over-burdened workers. This truly is a win-win. I look forward to its implementation, and I encourage Vermont’s employers to join us in this new program.”
The state hired The Hartford to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance plan, a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that would give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025, the governor announced.
Under VT-FMLI, enrolled state employees would receive 60 percent wage replacement for six weeks for qualifying events starting in July 2023. The governor said the state will begin immediately working with partners to encourage employers to enroll in the program as those options open.
Qualified events include:
— The birth of a child and to care for the newborn child within one year of birth. An employee’s adoption of a child or foster care placement, and to care for the newly placed child within one year of placement.
— Caring for the employee’s spouse, child, stepchild, foster child, ward who lives with the employee, parent or parent of the employee’s spouse who has a serious health condition.
— A serious health condition that makes the employee unable to perform the essential functions of their job.
— Or any qualifying exigency arising out of the fact that the employee’s spouse, child or parent is a covered military member on “covered active duty,” or to care for a covered service-member with a serious injury or illness if the eligible employee is the service-member’s spouse, son, daughter, parent or next of kin.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a Democrat who earlier this year ran for Peter Welch’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives but lost in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary to Becca Balint,co-hosted a Legislative Summit on Paid Family and Medical Leave at the State House. Gray’s criticism of the Governor's plan was pointed.
“Throughout my term as (lieutenant governor), I’ve heard from Vermont working families struggling to balance caregiving and paying the bills. As one of the oldest states in the nation, with a growing aging population, we see unpaid caregivers, often times women, stepping in to care for sick parents or loved ones when crisis strikes,” she said in a statement. “In fact, during the pandemic Vermont labor data showed a disproportionate number of women leaving the workforce all together. … There is a generation of Vermonters who continue to find themselves as the sandwich generation — caring for aging parents and children at the same time.”
Gray said the plan “fails to address the need and circumstances of Vermont workers and families.”
She said making the program voluntary makes certain assumptions, and crises usually cannot be anticipated. “Workers should know in times of crisis Vermont employers have their back; workers should not be forced to make predictions.”
She said the time limit — six weeks of paid leave in a 12-week period to allow for the birth of a child and to care for a newborn child during the first year of birth — is “regressive and arcane.”
And, she argued, it caps salary reimbursement at 60 percent of salary. “At a time when a majority of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and can’t afford an emergency expense of $400 or more, a suggested 60 percent salary reimbursement is naïve to the economic realities of working families,” she wrote.
Like Gray and other critics of this plan, we urge lawmakers to come up with a plan that truly considers the needs of Vermonters. We hope Thursday’s summit yields some fresh ideas and sets the stage to undo the policy knot that has, for too long, kept people away from Vermont rather than living and working in it.
We must do better than inch forward. We need leaps and bounds.
— Rutland Herald