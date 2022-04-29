A couple of years ago, I traded a boat for a go-cart with the young man who lives next door to some land that I own. He is a great kid with a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit. He got a lot of boat for his go-cart. He spent hours cleaning it and getting it ready to sell. When it sold, he made a reasonable profit on it and I was happy for him. His desire to make some money, along with his hard work paid off. I hope our deal taught him a some skills, but he is so sharp that he probably already had those abilities.
I had plans for the go-cart. My grandson Luc and his sister Juli (pronounced Hoolie) were to be the recipients of the cart. I put it into storage and forgot about it, even though I told them that the cart was theirs. Months passed, then a year. The go-cart languished. Now that the weather is gradually warming up I checked on the cart. It is still there, no worse for the wear. It was time to drag it out to see what we could do with it.
I contacted my daughter to arrange a time for me to pick up the grandkids and bring them over to my home so we could pull the cart out of the garage together. This past Saturday morning, I drove over to my daughter and son-in-law's home and picked the kids up.
We dragged the cart out of the garage by picking up the front end and pulling it out that way. One of the tie-rods is broken, so the right-front wheel is flopping around loosely. We set it down, and Luc and Juli sat in the metal seat. I asked them how they liked it, and they let me know that it was uncomfortable. I went back into the garage and retrieved an aluminum bomber seat that I had leftover from a hot rod project, and we attempted to fit it into the cart. The seat bottom was too long to fit properly, so I got a cat litter container, set the seat on a hard surface, and had the kids trace the bottom of the container at the front center of the seat bottom. I got out my cut-off wheel and cut the traced-out section of aluminum off from the seat. We fitted the seat into the cart, and it worked perfectly. Both kids sat in it earning their approval for comfort and security. The next time they come over to my house, we will drill mounting holes in the seat and install it.
I got out two sheets of sandpaper, and asked the kids what color they wanted to paint the dull black cart. After some negotiating, they decided on red. I happened to have a couple of rattle cans of red spray paint, so we sanded and learned how to apply the paint. At that point, I picked up the cut-off grinder and proceeded to grind off rust around the cart frame joints. I forgot to put on my gloves, so of course, that was when my hand slipped and I ground off a big chunk of skin on my left index finger. I excused myself and went into the house, where I doused peroxide on the wound, slathered on some antibiotic cream, and bandaged it.
It was at this point that we decided to go out for lunch and call it a day. The kids were OK with that, and we enjoyed Chinese food and had a good discussion about their recent trip to Arizona and the Grand Canyon. Juli also made certain that I knew she had a premonition about an injury when I got out the grinder.
This incident did not deter them from wanting to come over and work on the go-cart again. I ordered a new tie-rod for the cart and I am getting prepped to work on the project with them next week. I am guessing they learned something about safety precautions when using power tools. I learned that I need to wear my gloves while grinding metal. So far, it is a positive beginning to the project.