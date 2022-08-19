The author says: "I do not care for much of any rigid belief about what qualifies a person as a motorcyclist. Don’t work on your own motorcycle? That is fine with me. Do you love working on your motorcycle, or did you build it yourself? Fantastic. People problems begin when we begin segmenting others. Taking the attitude that if you do not ride brand X, you are not a real man or woman, or if you do not wrench on your own motorcycle, you are not a real motorcyclist."