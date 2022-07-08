There’s a lot of heavy-duty political news going down right now. It is being used by at least one corporation in America as a diversion, allowing them to get away with adulteration. Yes, adulteration!
I have incontrovertible and graphic proof that a product was altered. Yes, as American as apple pie and crab rangoons, rice is being manipulated by the General Mills corporation to legally (as far as I know) adulterate gluten-free Chocolate Chex.
OK, let me back up a little. General Mills Chocolate Chex is made with rice. One could call those little rectangles of weaved cereal rice chex. I am assuming, and I mean assuming, in every sense of the word assume, that Chocolate Chex is rice chex coated with a cocoa-based product. That is all fine and good. I started buying this product about a year ago, and I assumed that the brown chex in the package was the actual Chocolate Chex as proudly advertised on the front of the box. Innocently mixed in with the brown chex was a nominal amount of naked, white-looking chex with no cocoa-based product sprayed on them. It seemed OK to me. I wanted a gluten-free breakfast cereal, and this stuff tasted great, even though not all of the chex get coated in a cocoa-based product.
Yes, it all started so innocently. Deliciously innocent. I suffer no bloating or stomach issues from this product because it is gluten-free. I stocked up on Chocolate Chex. Sure, I tried the other flavors. They are darned good, but Chocolate Chex rings my breakfast bell. It was all great, even though I developed the habit of picking out and eating the non-chocolate chex in the bowl before chowing down on the chocolate-coated chex. It is just an idiosyncrasy on my part.
One day, I opened a new box of Chocolate Chex and I noticed more of the naked white chex in the mix. They do not possess the flavor of the chocolate-coated chex, so why are they in the box in the first place, and why has the company suddenly increased their number? It was about that time that the news began to have more and more stories about inflation. Was white chex being inflated?
A couple of months later, the design of the Chocolate Chex packaging changed ever so slightly. The product photo on the front of the box was now a spoon with two chocolate chex and two white chex sitting in milk. I immediately suspected that the company was sending a subtle message that instead of a nominal amount of white chex in the box, the ratio of plain white chex to brown chocolate chex was now 50/50. I opened the box with the newly redesigned artwork, and sure enough, it looked like half the chex in a box of Chocolate Chex is now naked white flavorless white chex. I was disappointed, and now I feel inconvenienced. Currently, it is taking twice as long to eat all the naked white flavorless chex in the bowl before I can enjoy the brown, chocolate-covered chex. It is almost tantamount to a crime against humanity in my eyes.
This is just one more sleazy corporate trick to bilk the American public. Sure, we have all seen these product games they’ve been playing, like reducing the portion size in packaging for products from foodstuffs to soft drinks. It is all in the quest to maximize profit. Fewer coated chex probably reduces cost. It ain’t a crime, but it sure stretches the boundaries of ethical behavior.
I will continue to purchase this product, but not without some grumbling. The only party that is suffering in this game is the consumer. I am not pleased with what has happened with General Mills Chocolate Chex. While this may be a petty little rant, I believe every little stunt like the Chocolate Chex debacle is one more tiny grain of humanity removed from our world.