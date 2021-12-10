On Dec. 3, 2021, in Bedford, New Hampshire, there was a stiff breeze with temperatures in the 30s. My daughter posted a selfie that she and her husband shot outside the brick U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building. At around 10:30 a.m., my son-in-law was sworn in as a newly minted U.S. citizen. Unfortunately, family members were not allowed into the ceremony for the four new citizens that day due to COVID restrictions.
It was the culmination of an effort that began a dozen years ago. Navigation of the process was difficult. It required tenacity, persistence and some expensive legal assistance. They do not make U.S. citizenship easy, and for non-English speakers, the road is even more difficult.
My son-in-law grew up in a mountain village in the Mexican province of Vera Cruz. It is a beautiful area plagued by grinding poverty. Raised by his grandmother, my son-in-law learned the value of hard work. Along the way, he developed the desire for a better life. He was not looking for an easy life. He just wanted more for himself and his family than Mexico could offer.
My daughter met him in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a sales representative for a national cell service provider. Armed with a Spanish degree and a natural ability with language, she had built an impressive book of business within the Hispanic community in Indianapolis. When she met her future husband, he was working at a restaurant. There was no language barrier. She had immersed herself in South American culture and language in a foreign study program in Quito, Ecuador. It gave her a more facile and useful ability than the singular act of learning another language.
When they met, my soon-to-be son-in-law had a couple of things going for him. He understood English but struggled to speak it. Fortunately, he possesses a superior work ethic. The one thing he did not have was a green card. Without it, he was on his own. He had to cling to the Mexican community in the city to learn how to survive on the fringes.
Together they managed. When my daughter gave birth to their son, they were devastated on learning that he was born with multiple physical defects. One of the top children’s hospitals in the midwest is in Indianapolis. Today you would never know that he has overcome most of those physical challenges and is a normal, bright, happy and healthy kid growing up in the Connecticut River Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire. Two years later, they were blessed with a baby sister. She is a pretty kid who idolizes her big brother.
My daughter and son-in-law committed themselves to the difficult road to citizenship. It was a joint effort that took strict adherence to the rules and machinations of our immigration system. With a lot of help from their immigration lawyer, they proceeded through all the necessary steps. Once he had his green card they worked hard and saved for a family vacation in Mexico where my grandchildren were able to meet their great-grandmother and two older half-siblings that their father had proudly supported with his earnings.
Today my grandson translates for his sister when they visit family in Vera Cruz Province. They are all looking forward to a visit from their siblings when they travel to the U.S. They have made numerous family trips to Mexico, and now my grandchildren will have dual citizenship.
There is no well-defined path to citizenship, but I can tell you from first-hand experience that there are no handouts and government support for people like my son-in-law. The shameful characterization of Mexicans coming to the U.S. to get a free ride is an absolute fantasy made up purely for political reasons. My son-in-law deserves respect for surviving the pitfalls and the process of becoming a U.S. citizen. You bet I’m bursting with pride.