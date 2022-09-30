We live on a side hill that faces south-southwest. I cannot imagine a better setting for good solar exposure. The side hill above the house is a perfect location for a small solar farm. With enough panels, it would easily power our home. Yet, when I look up and down our road, there appears to be only one house with any significant solar panels. Why is that?
My former next door neighbor and I talked about our great solar location. He stated that he would not live long enough to see any return on the investment. He was in his late 60s when he made that statement, and was in good health. His prognostication proved correct, even though he lived for another seven or eight years. He was a true environmentalist, often stating that climate change is our greatest challenge. His age was the issue. He could not see any personal economic sense in solar energy based on the actuarial statistics for a person his age. This scenario is widespread in the aging population of Vermont. I would never get a return on the investment in solar energy at my age, and many folks here are in the same age bracket.
The solution is government subsidies for Americans wishing to exploit solar energy. There have been incentives available for years, but they are not big enough. I understand that legislation to address that issue has passed. I wonder if there will be enough money in the bill to effect a dramatic increase in the number of solar arrays in America’s neighborhoods. Eventually economies of scale in mass production of panels and equipment will continue to bring the cost down enough to make solar feasible for more people, but it doesn’t seem as if it will be fast enough. It certainly won’t be for me.
Yet here I am, living on a plot of land that would lend itself perfectly for solar energy. I felt as though I was wasting all that sunlight by not putting out solar panels of some sort. However, I’m doing low-cost solar in small doses. The woodshed I built with my friend Paul a couple of years ago has a clear, corrugated plastic roof. I mounted motion-detecting solar lights inside. When I go out to get wood on cold winter nights, I’m not touching a light switch to illuminate my way. It is also costing me nothing to power the lights.
I have placed yard spotlights on the peak of my garage. The lights are powered by a small, separate solar panel that came with the lights. It has worked great for several years. My intent is to get at least three more of those solar spotlights to illuminate the interiors of two garages. The solar panels will mount to the sunny side of both garages, yet the motion activated light will be inside. The intent is not to provide constant light, but to have enough light to be useful for when I place or retrieve items in those garages after dark. The savings in electricity won’t be big, but that sort of use can add up over time.
I recently bought a solar panel array the size of a large cellphone but three times as thick. The panels unfold, and I place the unit on a windowsill. I’ve been charging my cellphone, flashlights, and several interior motion-detected lights that we use in stairways and closets. It seems to work OK, but I have exhausted it a couple of times by overuse. For 39 bucks, I think I can add more of these.
I’m experimenting, no question. I am comfortable chipping away at utilizing solar in small, affordable doses. I don’t think it is enough, I want to do more, but this is working right now.