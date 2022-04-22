I was scrolling through the inter-tubes today and saw a video of a beautiful Brittany Spaniel who walks upright like a human. His name is Dexter and he lost a front leg after being hit by a car. Dexter did not trust his remaining front leg to carry the load, so he taught himself to walk upright in human fashion. Dexter’s walking ability is remarkable due to his excellent balance. He is so facile that he can run at a fast clip. Admittedly, he doesn’t run with the same speed as a four-legged dog, but he gets going fast enough that his longer hair gets matted by the wind.
Our little male longhair part-Maine coon cat has three legs. Bentley was born with a deformed rear leg that later had to be amputated due to a serious injury. While Bentley can run like the wind on his three legs he is not as fast as he was with four. His older cousin Gracie, our female cat, can outrun him. Bentley makes do with what he has. He loves the outdoors and spends as much time outside as he can. He hunts successfully and seems impervious to cold weather. Immediately after his amputation, some folks said that we should keep him inside. Impossible!
Bentley and Gracie are from a breed of almost feral cats. My daughter and son-in-law found a small group of cats living in their sugar house. The sugar house was in the woods between two town roads about a half-mile apart. There is another farm to the east, so the assumption is that they were barn cats from the other farm because they had no barn cats on their farm. That soon changed as they were able to adopt them with food incentives. They took up residence in their spacious barn, where they bred and multiplied and kept the mouse population in check.
My grandsons became very good at finding fresh new litters of kittens in the cavernous recesses in the rambling barn. The kittens and their Mama are brought into the farmhouse and domesticated. This ritual has gone on numerous times for quite a few years, and now the cats at their farm are in demand for adoption. As a whole, they are friendly, rugged and very independent.
Those characteristics are helpful, but I do tend to worry about Bentley. We live on a dead-end road, and there is enough traffic at certain times of the day that I am concerned about Bentley getting hit. Nearly every time I return home, I expect to see him lying lifeless on the road. It is not a pleasant thought, but it is a frequent one. My wife and I grew up having cats, and we know how resourceful they can be while running free, but we have lost a few over the years to careless drivers. I worry about the folks who visit our neighborhood and drive too fast.
Then there is the predator issue. When Bentley was a kitten, I had to watch out for circling hawks. As he matured, he developed a good awareness of their presence in the skies overhead. Both cats are very good at finding hidey-holes in the barn, woodshed and other outbuildings. While there, they also do a decent job of pest control.
We have done all we can to keep them safe, and we understand that cats will be cats. I am not a believer in keeping them inside. Cats have their place in the natural world, and to deny them is unnatural. With Bentleys’ handicap, I think that it would have been a crime to keep him confined. He may not live a long life, but he is living his life as a whole, functioning cat. That is an inspiration.