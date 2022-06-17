I tend to accumulate things spontaneously. Take hammers, for instance. I have a big metal drawer in my shop full of hammers. The world’s most universal solution for recalcitrant things that must be loosened or beaten into shape, there are as many hammers as there are problems to be solved with one. Plain old everyday claw hammers populate my big metal hammer drawer, but I have a dead-blow hammer, a selection of bodywork hammers and some rubber mallets. I have injured myself with hammers more times than I can recall.
The other day I was holding a wood chisel that my father was going to whack with a hammer, and I repositioned myself to avoid getting accidentally hit. He noticed that and said, “What, you don’t trust me?” How could I trust him with a hammer when I can not even trust myself? That sets the theme of what I am trying to say here. Tools are dangerous in some folks’ hands, and I am one of the dangerous ones.
While pulling a t-shirt on this morning, the ragged nail on my left index finger caught on the fabric. It was a reminder of the power tool injury that nearly sliced off the nail. It also took a healthy-sized chunk of flesh with it. The flesh wound is healed and the nail is almost but not quite grown out far enough to trim the ragged piece off. That particular injury could have been avoided, had I chosen to wear some gloves.
I have accumulated lots of pairs of gloves, just like hammers. I have more than a dozen pairs of work gloves. I have driving gloves, welding gloves, fireplace gloves and a half dozen pairs of motorcycling gloves. I never throw a leg over a motorcycle saddle without wearing gloves. Why can’t I work with tools without removing my work gloves at some point, only to completely fail to put them back on? This is what leads to a lot of my injuries. Now I try to wear gloves whenever using tools.
Earlier this evening I was working on the lawn mower, attempting to loosen an over-torqued nut. The wrench slipped off the nut, rounding it somewhat, while my right hand slammed into some sub-assembly with sharp edges. The resulting injury bled enough to require attention. The gloves I had been consciously urging myself to wear were sitting on the tractor seat. They are neon green in color, rarely unseen. If only I had the presence of mind to ... oh well.
I enjoy watching YouTube videos where people build or restore things. I’ve noticed that they use their tools with intention, using smooth and deliberate motions. If I filmed myself using a tool I would likely see a series of boneheaded herky-jerky movements that are random and without forethought. Maybe that’s why I get hurt so much.
Since the weather got more conducive to working outside, the number of injuries I have accumulated has skyrocketed. I’ve gone from pulled muscles in my back to a pulled muscle in my ribs. That injury has now migrated to my back. My hands have regularly gotten mutilated, and I have bruises and scabs on my legs that I cannot even associate with a recent injury. These things seem to happen all on their own.
I’ve been thinking that part of the problem is that I am getting older. The aging brain foolishly thinks that my body can cash the checks that the brain so carelessly writes. Sure, that could be part of it, but if I would only dig into that box of work gloves and grab a pair when I get up in the morning. I may be able to reduce hand injuries by at least 5 percent. The trick is to have the gloves on when the inevitable accident happens.