Back in April, I purchased a 1975 Chevrolet C20 pickup truck. That generation of Chevy trucks is affectionately called the square body, and they are increasingly popular among collectors and vintage truck lovers. I thought I got a decent deal on it, as the online ad showed it running, driving, and stopping. It had no bed, but all the brand-new reproduction sides, trim, and other items came with the truck, ready to paint and assemble. I went to see it in a small town about 50 miles away. It ran just fine, so I bought it. A week later I had made the arrangements to retrieve it with a U-Haul trailer and the three-quarter-ton truck from my daughter and son-in-law's farm.
When I arrived to get the truck, the owners had warned me that the husband had changed the oil, and the filter was spewing oil. I wasn’t happy about that because I had already paid for it. We filled it with oil, started it up, and it immediately puked all of its oil out from the filter housing. We put more oil in it, and I drove it onto the trailer before all the oil barfed out again. By that point, I wanted my money back, but it was clear that these folks had already spent it. Their situation seemed to be quite precarious to me so I did not push the issue. Fortunately, it was not a great deal of money and the truck is solid.
Once I got it home my neighbor Travis helped me get the non-runner off the trailer. It was not an easy job and I give him credit for being such a great help and saving the day. However, the oil filter issue turned out to be frustrating and it took me a couple of tries to finally resolve it. I let the truck sit for several months before I gave it one last try, and my filter solution worked. I drove the Chevy up the street, testing the brakes and shaking it down for any additional problems. Other than a rough-running carb, it seems fine.
Now I need to decide what to do with it. Because it is a three-quarter-ton truck with a good-sized V-8 engine, it will be able to haul my tractor around on a larger trailer that I need to buy. I have the new bedsides, a new rear bumper, and a tailgate, but I am contemplating selling those and having a steel and wood flatbed built instead. I might have it converted to a dump flatbed with short removable sides. Just about everybody who lives out here in the country can use a truck with lots of utility, so that is a direction I’d like to take.
I looked up the VIN number and found that my square body came from the Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant, complete with a four-speed manual transmission and factory air conditioning. It has a dark blue bench seat and power steering. The truck's original radio was removed at some point in its life. I can live with the way it is equipped, and I especially like the fact that it has AC. I doubt it works, but fortunately, every nut and bolt in the square body series of trucks is available. It is the perfect platform for folks who want to express themselves, from doing a full-on restoration to doing a resto-mod or simply turning it into a work truck.
This particular project truck got off to a slow start. I have no idea how long it will take me to get it 100 percent roadworthy, but at least it currently runs and drives. I already have a pickup truck. It is a mid-sized Dodge Dakota with a V-6 and four-wheel drive. It gets used frequently, but it does not have the towing capacity of the square body. Having a truck frees me up to take my time with the square body. At this point, it is a blank canvas with potential. I will let you know what happens with it as it should be an interesting project.