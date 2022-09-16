Anyone reading this weekly missive probably knows about our three-legged cat named Bentley. He was born with a malformed rear leg on my daughter and son-in-law's farm, and my grandson Henry named him Bentley.
My daughter had called me and said she had a cat that needed me, and I needed him. That was the inference, and it was spot-on. I was instantly enamored of the tiny gray and white part-Maine coon cat with the bad limp. I spoiled him horribly. I used snacks to train him, but he actually trained me to give him those snacks on-demand.
Our female cat, Gracie, did not initially accept Bentley. Yes, genetically they were cousins, but that meant nothing to them. Bentley had been born outside on the farm premises and domesticated by my grandsons. The entire crop of barn cats there were originally feral a couple generations ago. They have a job on the farm, and that is to keep the rodent population in check. They do that job masterfully, and they eat everything they kill. Gracie is a top-tier rodent predator, and she leaves us gifts of her kills on our welcome mat. I should say remnants, because she eats 95 percent of what she kills. What we do find are intestines and mouse faces. It is not pretty, but it is tangible proof that she is doing her job most efficiently. Bentley proved to be as good at predation, considering his handicap.
One day Bentley came home badly injured. It was his deformed leg, and he was in great pain. I rushed him off to the vet's, where they informed me that the ligaments in his “knee” were destroyed and that amputation was his best bet. I OK’d the surgery. What we received when he returned was a very determined little cat. Within a week and a half, he was back outside during the day, hunting successfully. It was an amazing recovery, and without the crooked leg, he could actually run faster. Maybe not fast enough, but far quicker than before.
I need to stop here for a moment and explain that the cats from the farm have not been domesticated fully. They are barn cats and had been 100 percent feral maybe 15 years ago. It is difficult to demand that they be house cats, never leaving the confines of the home. They become indoor-outdoor cats. They are affectionate, a little spoiled, but fiercely independent and always on the hunt. We simply cannot expect them to stay inside. Over the years, I was able to habituate the cats into coming inside at night for their own safety. Bentley was just a few degrees too feral to accept being inside during the warm summer months. He became increasingly hard to coax inside after dark. He was more difficult to keep inside once there.
Around July 20, we simply stopped seeing Bentley. I put a missing cat notice up on Facebook. One neighbor had last seen him on his security camera at 1 a.m. on the 18th, the very last time Bentley was seen.
I would be willing to bet that a large predator was the cause of Bentley’s disappearance. He never went far from home. He “checked in” numerous times throughout the day for snacks. I cannot do much with this information other than conclude that he is gone forever. Our family is sad over his apparent loss. It was quiet around here during August, which was clearly a period of mourning.
I look at Bentley's life through a filter of my own making. He was a semi-feral little hunter, full of character, love and determination. He was also a petulant teenager, rebelling against the domesticity of a conventional brand. He wanted it his way, and we gave it to him, enabling his spirit fully. He lived his very best life, a statement I make without reservation. RIP, little buddy, you were a fierce one!