Every year or so I write about Vermont’s horrific cell service record. It is the same for internet service. It is important to remember that this is an opinion piece. It is my opinion, nothing more. I base my opinion on my personal experience. Where I live, cell service still has not arrived after more than 30 years. Even Jesus didn’t live past 30, if I recall.
Each and every year some politician claims that there will be expanded internet and cell phone service for rural Vermonters. What usually happens is that Burlington gets 5G coverage while the rest of the state considers Dixie cups and taut string.
In contrast to Vermont’s lack of progress, technology soldiers forward. Now the way things work requires more Americans to have cell phones to be able to accept certain services. It reminds me more of a Catch-22 scenario with each passing year. No cell phone? No access. Sorry, but those are the rules.
Here’s a perfect example of what I’m talking about: Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount to veterans. Beginning in January of 2022 Home Depot required veterans wanting the discount to show some QR code, or wave their phones at a receiver terminal in the store while somersaulting without dropping their wallet simultaneously. There must have been a rebellion against that requirement. Suddenly the need to whip out a cell phone to get your discount is no longer required. My nearly 90-year-old biological father gave up and started telling the Home Depot cashiers that he didn’t have a cell phone. Why? Because every time he asked for the discount he couldn’t figure out how to get the QR code, much less store it on his phone, much less access it whenever he needed it. The explanation for getting the code was too much of a hassle for him. The cashiers only offered a half-baked explanation of how to get it. He found it easier to just say he didn’t have a cell phone. Lots of rural people do not have cell phones because there is no service where they live, so no discounts for you, bumpkins.
To be able to fly my drone I need a cell phone. I also need a cell phone to program-in various tones on my practice guitar amplifier. Identity verification for online banking often requires a text code. The need for a cell phone becomes greater with each passing year, yet there is still a good percentage of rural Vermonters who can’t use certain devices because they have no signal and therefore have no cell phone. Duh.
Cell phones and apps are great. Once mastered, the amount of technology and convenience is amazing. Cell phone computing power is incredible when you look at it historically. When I was a kid the few computers out there were as large as a living room. A good analogy would be a giant with an IQ in the single digits. To match the power of a cell phone those behemoth Univacs would need to be daisy-chained by the hundreds. It is almost miraculous what cell phones can do, and it keeps on getting better, except for the signal.
Vermont is like a guy with a brand-new Ferrari with no possibility of filling the tank with gasoline. Ninety-five percent of the time my cell phone is an inanimate object with all the usefulness of a rock. I hate it when someone complains about this kind of situation without offering a solution. So here’s your solution. Make it a law that every six months there is a lottery-style drawing from the long list of tiny towns in Vermont without cell service or internet. The six-month drawing winner gets cell service and internet in their town. Who pays for it? The providers. End of rant.