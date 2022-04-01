This week I wanted to spend every vowel and consonant allotted to me to rail against a cockamamie bill passed by the well-intentioned but stunningly unaware Vermont Legislature. What I did was much different. After some deliberation, I went on a caffeine bender and attempted to let it go. I continued to think a lot about it as I slammed two entire cans of Red Bull today. Once the caffeine hit my bloodstream, I directed my ire elsewhere.
Self-abuse is not the answer when contemplating the effects of damaging and irresponsible actions. Something constructive should emerge from all that misplaced energy. I thought about smoking a cigar. It was too cold to stand outside while attempting to savor the subtleties of a Rocky Patel Connecticut. I usually wait until the black fly season to do the bulk of my annual cigar smoking. Black flies hate cigar smoke almost as much as my significant other. What I did was different. I took a nap.
After awakening, I perused one of the many online marketplace ads looking for an automotive project. I found two trolls harassing a poor woman attempting to sell a car. These infantile morons claimed that she was trying to gouge some unsuspecting buyer. She was not. I wanted to call those rude men some unprintable names. What I did was different. I contacted the site administrator and reported the bad behavior. It was dealt with swiftly and effectively. Why grown men think they can hide behind a keyboard while being rude is beyond me. My suggestion to them is to clean up their act.
It did not help that today was bitterly cold with snow showers. It is the very tail end of March. I wanted to empty a can of Red Bull into a tall glass half full of vodka. I do not drink. What I did was different. I tore into a bag of popcorn and stuffed my face. Then I washed it down with a bottle of peach iced tea.
I was driving my truck when suddenly the power steering quit, the battery light came on and the engine overheated. This particular truck is reliable and goes great in the snow, but it is one of the ugliest trucks that ever left a designer's pen. While my ugly truck has been pretty good overall, I do not like it. I wanted to siphon a gallon of gas out of the tank, pour it over the truck, toss a match and walk away. What I did was different. I called AAA and had it towed to a nearby garage. It was an accessory drive belt-tensioner that had given up the ghost, so no big deal.
What if we all gave in to our base instincts when beset with something we do not like? I suppose we would be okay with slapping a comedian over a tasteless joke or invading a sovereign country out of jealousy. Road rage would rule our highways, some of us would treat servers and salesclerks with a greater lack of respect and decorum than they already endure. Insults would fly like snowballs with a solid ice core upside our heads. Chaos would ensue. Lawyers would be in seventh heaven. Crossing a street would be more dangerous than a Wallenda on a wire in a wind storm.
The world has felt as though it were falling apart in recent years. We have endured bad politicians, COVID, inflation, war and crappy weather in Vermont. Oh, what I’ve wanted to do.