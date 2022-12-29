It was December of 1932 and a group of university students were trying to decide whether to go home for the holidays or to go back to Europe to visit the new friends they had made that summer in France, Germany, and Austria.
The students had spent most of last summer abroad living with counterparts in a youth camp and participating in all kinds of activities -- hiking, bicycling, working on a farm, or simply sitting with their hosts trying their best to communicate in their basic French or German while their counterparts also struggled using English. Despite limited language ability, they were adept at interacting in these ways and enjoying their common experiences together. The American students were accompanied by a group leader who advised them, alerted them to possible faux pas they would commit as young Americans, and guided them toward acceptable behaviors in their new cultures. In the end, the summer experience left a strong impression on them, influenced their future behaviors, and even changed their outlook on life.
Ninety years later, this is still the case for young participants in The Experiment in International Living’s Summer Abroad programs. Since 1932 thousands of individuals have continued to participate in these exchange programs and, in most cases, have maintained relations with their host families and country. Whether in Africa, Asia, Latin America, or Europe, youngsters continue to participate in and benefit from such experiences. The main program feature is the homestay where students live with a family abroad -- the best way to get to know the people, their customs, the culture, and the country – and to develop lifelong relationships that endure beyond the program itself.
Back in 1932, Donald B. Watt, founder of The Experiment and a visionary from Lancaster Pennsylvania, could not have imagined the full impact of what he was creating, nor could he have imagined that it would continue to exist 90 years later. However, Watt believed that diverse people can learn to live together by living together and so he designed programs that all had a strong emphasis on providing experiences that brought together both American students and host nationals to live together in families in small communities. This format was developed after the first attempt in 1932 when students from different countries came together in a camp setting. This first experience was not a complete success since participants tended to stay together within their own group and friendships across languages. Hence, the second experience in 1933 was redesigned to provide each individual with a separate homestay experience, a separate family. This change was so successful that it became the format from then on. Groups of 10 participants and a group leader who guided them were placed in small communities, each individual living with a different family.
Over the 90 years of The Experiment (now a program of an expanded organization known as World Learning), groups have traveled to countries like Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, the Soviet Union, Holland, Iran, Israel, Japan, Turkey, and India, in addition to more common destinations like Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. With the start of World War II, new countries were sought in still other places, mostly in Latin America, and programs were started in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia.
The impact of exchange programs is still a life changing experience and the idea of summer exchanges continues to be a valuable educational experience for young people. The example has since been replicated by other organizations that have followed the example of The Experiment’s initial program.
The exchange model was also expanded to Semester Abroad and The Experiment began in the late 1950s to conduct many of the first Semester Abroad programs for various universities such as Colgate, Farleigh-Dickinson, Princeton, Syracuse, Dartmouth, and others. Today, academic exchange programs are administered through the School for international Training (SIT) and currently employ academic directors in more than 20 countries. Besides traditional programs which provide semester experiences in countries like France, Italy, Germany and Spain, SIT continues to expand in many less commonly visited places like Ghana, Nepal, Kenya, South Africa, Nicaragua, and for some time also Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia.
The exchange experience is so powerful that in 1962, the first director of the U.S. Peace Corps, Sargent Shriver, an early Experimenter himself to Switzerland (and later also a group leader), invited the president of The Experiment to design and conduct early training for future volunteers. He did this convinced that the cross-cultural preparation he had had himself, both as Experimenter and group leader, combined with the homestay, was the perfect preparation for volunteers. In addition, The Experiment was also provided with many of the early Peace Corps training contracts, beginning with the training of volunteers for East Pakistan in 1961 on its Putney campus. However, as more and more training projects were offered, more space was required and The Experiment purchased the Sandanona estate near Brattleboro where additional projects were conducted for nearly 10 countries.
Given this extensive experience with the Peace Corps, the then Vice President of The Experiment, Dr. Jack Wallace, conceived of the idea of establishing an academic training center, specializing in language teaching and cross-cultural training and thus the School for International Training was established. Years later, The Experiment was also moved to the SIT Campus from its former site in Putney, now the Greenwood School. The SIT Graduate Institute continues to conduct many academic programs, both here and abroad.
Today, The Experiment continues its programs in many parts of the world and its mottos continue to reflect its practices: Expect the Unexpected, Turn a Crisis into an Adventure, and Learn to Live Together by Living Together. Watt’s vision of Peace Through Understanding still guides most of World Learning and SIT’s activities.
In another 10 years the organization will celebrate a full century of activities. This is a remarkable accomplishment given the great number of programs that continue to exist and that have survived wars, political upheavals, and a crisis like COVID. And quite an accomplishment for an organization that began with its base right here in Putney and Brattleboro.