“Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” That is the sentiment etched on the Statue of Liberty. Like a lot of sentiments, however, it is comprised more of wishful thinking than truth. Lady Liberty may hold up her torch on one end of the United States, but the first priority of the outgoing administration was to build a wall on the other end.
This gargantuan wall, we were told, would be partly financed by money intended for national defense if it was necessary, as if a poor Mexican farmer and his family posed more of a danger to the country than a missile from North Korea.
A lot of the inflammatory rhetoric about immigrants stems from the fact that the defenders of the status quo (read Republicans) regard diverse cultures as potential threats to their power. I thought it seemed the height of irony when Latino voters were instrumental in carrying Florida for a man who might let them into one of his cushy country clubs if they waited on tables or cleaned bathrooms for minimum wage.
White superiority is as much a lynchpin of GOP ideology as trickle-down economics, apple pie patriotism, and stewing about the national debt during Democratic administrations (which, incidentally, has already begun with Mitch McConnell citing the record national debt as a reason for denying relief to millions of Americans financially devastated by the pandemic).
White America should look to cleaning its own house before it starts building walls. According to an August 2019 article in Time magazine, “Since 9/11, white supremacists and other far-right extremists have been responsible for almost three times as many attacks on U.S. soil as Islamic terrorists. From 2009 through 2018, the far right has been responsible for 73% of domestic extremist-related fatalities, according to a 2019 study by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). And the toll is growing.”
It is too easy to just blame our history of xenophobia solely on a misbegotten political agenda. The outgoing administration separated children from their families, some of whom, due to gross bureaucratic ineptness, may never be reunited with their parents. Children were kept in cages. Still, 72 million Americans voted to continue this appalling affront to civilized behavior and just look the other way.
I guess we blessedly won’t know how much worse it might have been if it had been allowed to continue. I have referred to Stanley Kramer’s 1961 film, “Judgment at Nuremberg,” a number of times in past columns. The remarkable ability of people to detach themselves from culpability that the movie addresses at one point seems particularly appropriate here.
Burt Lancaster played Ernst Janning, a prominent judge in Germany who is on trial after the war because he condoned policies of the Third Reich. Consumed with a guilt that forbids any redemption, Janning tells the court, “Where were we when every village in Germany has a railroad terminal where cattle cars were filled with children being carried out to their extermination? Where were we when they cried out in the night to us? Deaf, dumb, blind!”
You may be saying to yourself that a wire cage is a far cry from a cattle car. The German people who were aware of the cattle cars probably told themselves that a cattle car is a far cry from a concentration camp. But racial extermination on a scale that still seems unfathomable is what happened in the same country that gave the world Einstein, Beethoven, Schweitzer, and Nietzsche.
Dan Heywood (Spencer Tracy), the American judge sent to preside over the Nuremberg trials, is housed in the mansion that once belonged to a high-level Nazi military officer and is staffed by the same couple who worked for the general. In another potent moment, Judge Heywood asks the Halbestadts (Virginia Christine, Ben Wright) if they were aware of what was happening in Germany during the war. They profess not to be political, as if that fact alone absolves them of any responsibility for the atrocities.
Mrs. Halbestadt asks Heywood how he could even ask such a terrible question, to which he replies, “Mrs. Halbestadt, as far as I can tell, no one in Germany knew what was going on.”
Not political wasn’t an excuse then and it isn’t today. You can’t abdicate your responsibility to other people in a civilized nation by claiming you have nothing to do with formulating the policies that govern it.
For as long as this country has existed, oppressed, downtrodden, and endangered people in the world have looked to America for refuge. What they found might have been better than what they left, but it was a far cry from the welcome promised by the Lady in New York Harbor.
I agree that statues that commemorate people who attempted to divide this nation to maintain a system that condemned an entire race of human beings to slavery should be removed, but let this unfinished wall — our own 21st century monument to intolerance — stand as a chilling, cautionary reminder of how good people can be frightened, manipulated, and deluded by the bigoted hatemongers among us.
Let it remain in all its decrepit majesty so that future generations might look at it and, hopefully, hear the desert wind whispering, “This is how close we once came.”