Late last year I happened on a thread of a Facebook group I’m part of. It seems that an LGBTQ couple was planning to move to our area from Seattle and was looking to make connections within their interest areas. The outpouring of positive, welcoming posts from town residents was heartwarming. Someone else planning to move to the area from another state even weighed in, interested in the same sorts of networks.
This exchange reminded me how great social media can be. It can bring people together, help establish or reinforce connections, and build networks of people who share interests and common purpose.
I read that thread, though, with the backdrop of reports showing just how damaging platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok can be to many users and news about how another social media platform has been corrupted by the narcissistic billionaire Elon Musk.
All this got me thinking. Though many of my friends are quitting Facebook and Twitter, I still believe that social media is too good to simply give up on. The profit-driven models of existing platforms often bring out the worst in us, and they are destructive of a civil society. I think we can fix it, though. Here’s a vision for how to do that:
Three truths about social media
First, the impacts of social media today can be harmful both to users of those platforms and to society. The existing, dominant, social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, are inherently damaging to society because of the underlying, profit-driven algorithms that direct conversations in a way that maximizes (and rewards) extreme views. And they can provoke damaging behaviors, such as eating disorders, book bannings, and racial violence.
Second, social media can (and should) benefit both users and society. Social media enables communication between family and friends; it provides a locus for networking and collaboration; it helps users find employment or new relationships; it helps users identify products and services that may be relevant to their needs; and it helps solve significant problems in our society — for example, through Facebook groups focused on the sharing economy or sustainable living, and Twitter feeds that provide instant access to everything from climate change information to homeless advocacy and cancer screening.
Third, just because social media platforms operate the way they do today doesn’t mean that an alternative model couldn’t work.
A Vision for a New Social Media Platform
A new and radically different social media platform is envisioned that would benefit both users of the platform and society as a whole. Following its introduction, the new platform would gradually build a user base and displace Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter as dominant players in this sector.
Functionality of the new social media platform would look familiar to users of existing platforms, and it would include communicating with followers (like Twitter); sharing articles, photos, videos, and other media with selected friends (like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok); and sharing of work experience and job searches (like LinkedIn). The platform would include robust — and well-funded — content moderation to minimize inappropriate or harmful postings. The algorithms that control what users see and how they interact with the platform would be designed to strengthen community and ensure healthy, positive interactions. This would be ensured by the ownership of the platform.
The new platform would be owned by a benefit corporation established to serve the public good and owned and controlled by a consortium of foundations. A Board of Directors, composed of representatives of those foundations and users of the platform, would have control over the functionality of the platform, including the algorithms that direct content to users.
It is envisioned that no foundation would own more than 20 percent of the new venture (the limit established by law), so there would be at least five owners, but could be more.
The new social media platform would provide a mechanism to effect tremendous good in the world, furthering the mission of the foundations that own and control it. For those foundations owning the platform, this will become one of — if not the — most important program activity they are engaged in when evaluated by public good. Following a several-year period of establishment and growth, revenue from the platform would fully fund the staffing required to manage it and ensure that the underlying mission is served.
Many aspects of the business model for the new social media platform would be similar to existing social media platforms. It would be supported by advertising and sponsorships, and it would direct advertisers on the platform to users (including potential buyers of products or services) based on interests and needs identified by usage patterns of the social media platform.
A key feature in this new business model would be a revenue stream that flows to users as payment for helping advertisers identify customers. This payment could be provided in several ways: an annual dividend based on usage of the platform; discounted pricing on purchases resulting from the advertising; user-designated donations to approved nonprofit organizations; or some combination of the above.
Over time the new social media venture would gain users for a number of reasons. First, many users have become disenfranchised by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and they recognize the damage that these social media platforms can cause as a result of their underlying business models and the algorithms that drive usage. Second, they would recognize both the direct benefits to them (dividends, discounts, or directed giving) and the broader benefits to society. Third, there remains strong interest in — and demand for — social media, particularly in an age of COVID, even while many users are fleeing established social media platforms.