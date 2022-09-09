Vermont is a state built on small businesses — the farm, the country store, artisans' galleries, and home-based trades and craftspeople — and, as it stands right now, the federal government is threatening the Vermont way of life.
Recently, President Biden signed the costly $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The package intends to curb inflation, slow climate change, temper pharmaceutical costs and tax corporations over the next 10 years.
87,000 new tax agents, auditors
However, more important is that the package allocates nearly $80 billion in funding for the always unpopular Internal Revenue Service, $45.6 billion of which would go toward "enforcement-related funds." The $80 billion subsidy would also be used to hire an additional 87,000 new tax agents and auditors, doubling the nearly 78,661 already working as full-time IRS employees.
Doubling the size and scope of America's most hated institution is already an unpopular move; militarizing the IRS with enforcement dollars, however, is completely unprecedented.
The hiring requirements of the IRS (which were taken down from its site in August) state that agents must: "Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7 … Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job. Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force if necessary. Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments," among other duties.
Since when is Vermont the state of any overarching, armed, top-down bureaucratic authority? The simple answer is that Vermont isn’t and never has been; Vermont is the state of the common person.
Middle and lower-income earners will bear brunt
The nonpartisan Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation found that if the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2023, taxes would expand by $16.7 billion for U.S. taxpayers making less than $200,000; the same year would also see increases of $14.1 billion for taxpayers who make between $200,000 and $500,000. The committee then estimates that at least half of all new tax revenue raised next year likely would come from those earning under $400,000. By 2031, those earning below $400,000 are projected to bear as much as two-thirds of the burden of the additional tax revenue collected that year.
Despite the seemingly wide range of taxpayers, auditors will not be focused on upper-income brackets. Official estimates report that 78 percent to 90 percent of under-reported tax dollars come from families making less than $200,000. Only 4 percent come from those making $500,000 or more.
It makes sense, too — small businesses, primarily Limited Liability Companies and S corporations, don't have enough capital to fight extensive IRS audits. Large companies will continue to be audited, as they always have, but because of skilled attorneys who regularly review funds, the IRS will naturally gravitate toward auditing vulnerable small businesses. Every piece of accidentally unreported income will be stringently held to our local shops, farms, contractors, restaurants or businesses — and big corporations will laugh at the castigation of mom-and-pop businesses and firms.
Arbiters of essentiality
How can Vermonters continue to assume that the Federal Government has their best interests in mind? Take the last two years, for example, where we witnessed the greatest transfer of wealth in human history — and not the good kind.
The pandemic shed light on the priorities of the federal government when it became the arbiters of essentiality. By edict, the government allowed businesses with enough lobbying power to be considered government allies to be deemed "essential" and allowed them to stay open during mass closures. Meanwhile, the country's small businesses were deemed "non-essential" and promptly closed. You can probably even recall some of your favorite local shops being closed, but the doors to Walmart in Hinsdale, N.H., were open for all. Thus, the "great consolidation" kicked into gear.
It is reported that 60 percent of pandemic business closures are now permanent, and around one-third of all small businesses that existed before 2020 have shut their doors for good. For the better part of the pandemic, all of the money that would have been spent locally was artificially funneled toward cronies and those with wealthy connections and lobbying dollars.
As we continue to recuperate from our losses, we are again stifled, this time by the Inflation Reduction Act. In an inequitable fashion, the IRS will target our vulnerable small businesses and beloved local shops.
Since its founding, Vermont has been a shining beacon for the common person to settle and succeed. The Inflation Reduction Act is to the detriment of all that is Vermont.