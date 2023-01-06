Barack Obama shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two White House years than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes, by appointments, executive order, and legislation, rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are in league with those of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Some of the critical decisions Biden has made, via appointment or executive order, showcase his deepest values and beliefs: Selecting Kamala Harris to be Vice President, making her the first woman, and the first Black and South Asian person, to be a heartbeat away from the presidency; Appointing Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the first openly gay cabinet member in history; Appointing Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior, the first Native American person to serve in the cabinet; and Appointing Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Here are a few of the President’s most consequential executive orders, reflecting his aspirations for our country: Student debt cancellation from between $10,000 to $20,000; Preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation; Increasing the minimum wage for federal contractors; White House Initiative On Advancing Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics; Securing access to reproductive and other healthcare services.
Biden’s legislative triumphs, with the narrowest of Democratic majorities in the Senate and House, have been extraordinary. Some of the most consequential victories that will be helpful to all Americans are:
American Rescue Act Plan (2021) providing $1.9 trillion to support the economy, public health, state and local governments, as well as individuals and businesses in order to offset the pain induced by the coronavirus.
Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (2021) investing $1.2 trillion to create good-paying jobs in the U.S., with benefits and no requirement of a college degree, thereby helping women, people of color, and those with disabilities who have historically been excluded from construction jobs.
CHIPS Act (2022) committing $52 billion to grow America’s semiconductor research and production under the broader $280 billion CHIPS and Science Acts, strengthening our economy and national security by lessening reliance on authoritarian countries like China.
Inflation Reduction Act (2022), the first legislation in our history aimed at slowing global warming and climate change by investing in renewable energy; other provisions of the bill lowered the price of prescription drugs and hearing aids, got the largest corporations to pay their fair share, and provided three years of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
The Respect For Marriage Act (2022) mandating federal recognition for same-sex marriages.
Furthermore, 10 million jobs have been gained in just two years of the Biden administration, while unemployment is at 3.7 percent, one of the lowest levels in 50 years.
The President’s foreign policy achievements are equally impressive. They include: Leading the Western allies and NATO in confronting President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and keeping allies together despite the high price of natural gas that is especially hurting Europeans; Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement; and being tough with China as well as extending an open hand to President Xi by having a three hour in-person conversation with him at the G20 meeting in November to try to reduce tensions between the two countries and find areas for cooperation.
Plus, the Biden-led Democrats did better in the November midterm elections than any previous Democratic administration going back to 1962, losing only nine House seats. In contrast, in the 2010 midterms, Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and in 1994 they lost 54. In the Senate midterms, the Democrats did not lose a seat for the first time in 60 years.
This is a time when our democracy is under siege from MAGA Republicans and domestic terrorists while there is rising authoritarianism on multiple continents and great instability in the world. The nation’s primary challenges include managing relations with China and Russia; maintaining support for Ukraine; preserving democracy here and supporting it around the world; climate change; immigration; abortion rights; inflation; economic and racial justice; and increased attacks on marginalized people. President Biden’s personal qualities of honesty, integrity and compassion, plus his domestic and foreign policy expertise, make him my choice – and hopefully yours — to lead the Democratic Party and the country in 2024.