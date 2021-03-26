If you live in Vermont, it is almost certain that you know somebody who has been impacted by our child protection system. The current rate of child removal is more than double the national average — in fact, it is the 5th highest in the nation. Of the current 1,308 children and youth in foster care, almost a quarter have experienced four or more foster care placements. Around 14 percent of our children end up in a group care setting of some kind during their time in care. Every community in Vermont is impacted by these truths — and each one of us carries responsibility for the health and safety of Vermont’s children and youth.
There has been wide support for establishing an Office of Child Advocate in Vermont for some time. Vermonters value the need to listen to children and youth, especially when they are experiencing trauma. There is full agreement that a fair, transparent, and equitable child protection system is essential. Everyone benefits when that system is trusted.
Last year, the House passed H.215, a bill designed to study the structure and scope of work that would be most effective for Vermont’s OCA. The Committee confirmed that, first, independence is paramount; both perceived and demonstrated through practice and outcomes. Second, the power of the OCA comes with its access to information. If given the proper authority, an OCA can become a change agent, offering independent, impartial, and balanced recommendations that benefit individuals as well as the system as a whole.
I am incredibly pleased by the way H.265 has taken shape this year. The Committee on House Human Services forged a solid bill that is proactive and solution-focused. The pandemic has only amplified both the need for and our commitment to getting this right for Vermont’s children and youth. While the current iteration of the bill continues to center children and youth, it also includes families. This acknowledgement that children and youth exist within the context of family sets the office up to respond to all of the systems that impact Vermont’s children and youth.
The ability to intervene in family structures is one of the most consequential powers held by the state. We owe it to our kids and families to be sure that we are always wielding that power thoughtfully, compassionately, and through a lens of justice. I look forward to the enactment of H.265 and the creation of an Office of Child, Youth and Family Advocate as an important step in that direction.