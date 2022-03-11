When the Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine late last month, I was just finishing up my first month settling down in Keene, N.H., after almost two years of wandering around the U.S. in the post-pandemic world. As a Russian-Ukrainian American, who has served with the Peace Corps in Ukraine, the news was devastating two-fold. First, being that my Peace Corps colleagues and friends in different Ukrainian cities were hunkering down in basements, shelters and even bathrooms to avoid being shelled and not knowing what would happen to them the next day. “We are in the basement, hearing explosions,” one of my counterparts in Mykolayiv said on Instagram. “We are in shock, there is bombing 40km away,” another friend in Cherkasy wrote on Whatsapp.
But the second devastating fact that hit me harder later on was that my distant Russian relatives in Crimea were reporting that the Ukraine army surrendered, and that they were now fully “protected” by Russia. “We were tired of Ukrainian mercenaries,” one of them wrote to me on Viber. When I asked her if she were ever targeted by the mentioned mercenaries, she replied: “Of course not, they haven’t reached us because the [Russian] army stopped them!” A cousin in Moscow told me on the phone: “We do not believe anything anymore.” This schizophrenic interpretation of the horrific events unfolding in the real time was a sign for me that the Ukrainian and Russian sides of my family live in two different realities. But the reality of the war in Ukraine could be heard, seen and even tasted by only one of them …
This is what I want my neighbors and friends in New England to know. We are connected with each other more than ever. If you know me, you are connected with Ukraine and its people. But, the war is happening not only on the streets of Kyiv and Kharkiv, it’s been going on in Russian people’s heads for several decades, taken from the well-tested methods of the Soviet times. The misinformation war has been raging through the blitzkrieg of state propaganda, the suppression of independent news channels (a lot of them are now called “foreign agents”), and the brainwashing of common Russian people that if someone (whether it is a country, or a person) is against Putin, then they are automatically against Russia. Currently Ukraine is paying the price for this horrible experiment. One of my Moscow friends sent me the headlines of major Russian newspapers from February 25: while most of them mentioned the terms like “defense reaction” and “special operation,” only one of them printed that Russia attacked Ukraine (and, yes, this newspaper is now accused of being a foreign agent).
The war in Ukraine and the war against the reality in Russia must stop! As a kid growing up in the USSR (and later, Kazakhstan), I was always told to never forget what happened during World War II: that Russians were heroes because they defeated the evil Nazi Germany. At the same time, my own family has been living in fear for their own lives in the regime of “friendship among peoples,” as the numerous Soviet posters and “news specials” were saying. My Russian father’s grandfather, a small mill owner, escaped the Stalinist repressions in the 30s as a “kulak” (a wealthy peasant who refused to “share” his wealth with the state) to Kazakhstan, the “final frontier” back in those days where you could breathe a little easier and hide. My Ukrainian mother’s father, a village kid from Poltavska Oblast, was sent to a German labor camp and upon his return after WWII, slightly changed his last name to avoid a potential prosecution as “an enemy of the people” (read: a camp survivor). His health was ruined because of the constant stress from the fear, and he died fairly young.
While being in school in the former USSR, I still remember not knowing exactly what was happening around me, as the news on the TV was not news at all, but a PR for the Soviet regime. Currently the Russian people are living in the similar news vacuum created by Putin and his oppressive regime. Even though some of my Russian friends are supporting Ukraine and its people, they are terrified to go outside to protest the war. I am urging my friends, colleagues and neighbors to be aware that the truth gets killed first before anything else, and that Ukrainians are currently fighting for truth till death for all of us. I hope it is not too late for the Russian people to do the same.