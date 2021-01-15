In response to the Brattleboro Area COVID period Unsung Hero recognitions and Teacher Tributes organized by Compassionate Brattleboro and the Reformer, school students themselves are now stepping forward to engage in discussions about compassion and their experiences of it. These offerings are the first set of what may become many. Teachers are encouraged to submit such sets of student compassion reflections to compassionstory@gmail.com. Special thanks to teacher Amanda Nash and her English Language Arts middle school — remote learning “Team Felix” students from the Putney School, Dummerston School, and BAMS — for getting us started.
The students were responding to the following prompt: “Compassion means we care about others, treat them with kindness, and feel a strong desire to help people in need.” Based on this definition, write a paragraph about a compassionate experience you have witnessed or been a part of.
When I was little, there was a very kind woman named Pam. I had met her because of my parents. She knew my mom very well and met my dad through my mom. Pam was ill with kidney failure so she had trouble doing a lot of things. Because of this, my family helped her out. My mom would clean her house for her and tend to her garden, and I would walk her dog Beau. I walked Beau for a little over a year but then he passed due to digestion issues and old age, it was very sad and I didn’t really know how to deal with my emotions toward his passing. I still came over to Pam’s with my mom and while my mom was doing this and that I’d usually weed the garden or feed Pam’s cat. I noticed after Beau passed though that I didn’t see Pam quite as often, she didn’t greet us at the front door anymore and wasn’t around the house much, she was always in her bed or taking medicine. And I never got to talk with her anymore, only my mom was able to and they always made sure I couldn’t listen in on their conversations, and when they were done talking, my mom always looked very sad. Soon after that, Pam passed too. It was really sad and I had never gotten to say goodbye and felt very bad about that. I still think of her a lot, and miss her a lot, but I feel grateful because before Pam, I’d never had a person I loved in my life pass, and I learned to appreciate every moment I experience with the people in my life that are still alive.
— Ida DesJardins, Grade 7, Putney
I help people by helping them with their groceries.
— Scott Gagne, Grade 7, Brattleboro Area Middle School
In 2020, Coronavirus struck America hard. Many people were out of work and not able to provide enough money for their families. My mother worked for an organization that helped provide support for families in need. We had a room in our house called the Village Closet with piles of baby, kid, and maternity clothes in it. Before the pandemic, people would come and find clothes for themselves and/or their kids for free. But, since Covid-19 was at large, they were not able to come and “shop” for clothing in person. For four months, I worked with my mother to pack up packages of clothing for people who needed them. After we made the packages, we would put them out on our doorstep and have the families come and pick them up. In the end, we packed up and distributed more than 70 packages.
— Eve Perkins, Grade 7, Putney
Compassion is very important. Compassion fruit (haha) means to care about other people, show kindness, and to feel a desire to help others. My parents, Stacy Davey and Penny Witherbee, show compassion daily. They have 5 biological children, 2 adopted children, me (Anika Davey) and Angelica Davey, and 1 foster daughter. They foster so many kids! They show compassion to children they’ve never met.They show compassion to the children they see every day (me and my siblings). They show compassion to each other. I care about them so much, and you should, too. Do you want to know why? Because they care.
— Anika Davey, Grade 7, Brattleboro Area Middle School
At 10 years old, I started attending an art class held in Brattleboro, Vermont. Most of my peers were 13 or older. Every morning on my way to the building where the class was held (my mother drove me to the parking lot), there was a homeless woman who would hold up a sign asking for anything that could help her get off the streets or some food. Although I never got her name, I always said hi or good morning on my way into the building. One morning, I had decided to bring the money I had earned from chores to give the lady and successfully gave it to her. After handing the money to the lady, I suddenly felt really happy and was glad I got to help the woman even if it was just some food money.
— Morgan Spano, Grade 7, Brattleboro Area Middle School
Kindness and generosity are both words; big words, strong words, words people use to show how much they care for people! When a person cares enough to give you something for free, that right there is kindness.
Baking is what I like to do outside of school! I had a cake order for someone, a Mickey Mouse cake! So I made it, and they came and picked it up. They LOVED it, so my mom Lori put it out on Facebook that I made my first cake for someone, and if anyone wanted one, to just send her a text. So then me and my mom were thinking about whether we should look for some more cake pans. We started looking on sites for cakes pans and we found a couple and picked them up! Then one day my mom got a message from a person named Diane that said, “I have a bunch of cake pans that Destiny can have, she can come down and she can pick out whatever she wants!” So my mom read the message to me, and she asked me If I wanted them. I said ok! So she gave us her address and Diane was talking more about how she is a baker, too, and if I wanted any tips or anything. When I heard that I said that it was so nice of her!
She let us in and she wanted to talk for a little bit! She brought us into her baking room. It was awesome. Then and there I was picturing my future bakery with the name “Sweet Destiny”. We walk out to her porch, and there I see 2 big totes full of cake pans! She said “you can take whatever you want!” So then me and my mom started looking in the totes to see what there was for cake pans! There were some really cool ones, and there was A LOT. Then, Diane said to me and my mom, “ If you would use all of them Destiny, you can take all of them!” I jumped up with excitement and gave Diane a hug and said, “Thank you so much!”
Now, I have used a lot of the cake pans and am selling a lot of cakes! I would just like to say thank you to Diane for all of those cake pans, I would not be in the spot I am today without all of the kindness and generosity! Thank you, Diane.
— Destiny Thibault, Grade 7, Dummerston