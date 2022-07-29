Andrew Whyte is a travel writer and graduate of Burr and Burton, and attended Middlebury College, where he, together with his friends, graduated infamously in a Grummand canoe down the slope of the Middlebury Snowbowl. The 20 minutes of video of “Through the Darien Gap” is available on YouTube, through the Potlatch Publishing channel. There is also a feature on GNAT, gnat-tv.org/andrew-whyte-through-the-darien-gap. A book about this Darien Gap jungle-crossing is presently in the works.

