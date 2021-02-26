As February draws to a close and discounted Valentine’s chocolate is harder to find, we are approaching the one-year anniversary of entering our various experiences of isolation under the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. I’m thinking a lot about love and belonging and what they mean during this lonely, difficult time.
Not far beneath the shiny, heart shaped veneer of this holiday lurks something more painful. Valentine’s Day is a time when we’re encouraged to express our love in tangible, often material ways — which can be beautiful! But for many folks February has exposed and illuminated feelings of intense loneliness and isolation. Especially now, as we pause to reflect on this pandemic year, our community has never felt quite so ... lonely.
As the executive director of Mosaic Vermont, an organization whose mission it is to help people and communities heal from sexual violence, I am constantly reminded of the harm that is experienced by many members of our community. With public attention shifted from the underlying pandemic of sexual and domestic violence to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, we risk missing the ways that these two harms reinforce one another.
Experiences of sexual violence pervade the lives of many of our community members and are especially complicated right now. Recognizing and healing from this harm is a community effort, and we all have a part we can play! I’d like to offer some ideas of ways that we can all show up to support folks who have experienced harm.
Showing love, belonging, and support for individuals who have experienced sexual violence can mean listening, believing, being patient, responding to their needs without judgment, and trusting that they know what is best for themselves. It can mean making a variety of resources known and available. It can mean seeking to understand the deep, intersectional, and complicated roots of violence; being an anti-violence advocate in your own context; and supporting the people and agencies who are doing the work.
Love, connect, share, and show up. There are numerous sexual and domestic violence organizations around the state, including ours, that continue to host conversations, support groups, events, and fundraisers. You can offer your support simply by attending. It is imperative to the health of our entire Vermont community that people who need support can receive it without having to look far.
Sexual violence may not be in your story, but you can help. People are supported by their community’s involvement in the healing process and every level of engagement counts. Showing up can also mean that in addition to making donations to pandemic relief, you choose to support organizations that provide daily relief to those in crisis and are struggling to fundraise during this time.
If sexual or domestic violence is in your story right now, please know that you are not alone. And not just because there are many others who share your story, (there are) but because countless people in Vermont care deeply about you, even without meeting you. Organizations such as Mosaic are here to support you how you want to be supported. And I will continue to advocate to your community, no matter how distant they may feel to you, to show up and hold space for you to claim your rightful place among them.