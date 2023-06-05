Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hazy. High 72F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.