If only we could get compensation for the 2021 Vermont summer. With a couple of weeks to go, I keep hoping for one long stretch of nice days with no chance of rain. That would be a form of compensation for July. Just give us a nice long stretch of weather that does not include high humidity with temperatures in the 90s, and rain. Lots and lots of rain. Possibly the wettest July in Vermont’s history, at least in southern and central Vermont.
Remember that wicked rainstorm back in July that came down in buckets hour after hour after hour? Folks are still recovering from the damage done. I recall being asked to look at a property for sale on behalf of a family member that day. I waited until the day after the storm to go have a look and discovered severe road damage on the way and on the property itself. I never saw a rainstorm kill a real estate deal so fast in my life but that’s what happens with weather extremes.
We had wood delivered in May. The ground was so saturated that the delivery truck nearly sunk into the side yard to its axles. We used some of my newly delivered wood to wedge under the wheels to get the truck out of the muck. My wife/fiancee put away most of the wood in a fit of frustration tied to a situation she had no control over, but that’s a completely different story. Just remember that the next time you feel fed up and frustrated; stacking wood is good therapy.
When it wasn’t raining it was so hot and humid that it took any incentive away from attempting to do yard work. Mowing the lawn became so infrequent that I barely used the lawn tractor, and that was a good thing. Back in April, I tried to purchase a new John Deere lawn tractor only to learn that they had stopped making them and new ones were all back-ordered. My dying lawn tractor got a bit of a reprieve with all the rain. Maybe it will hold up for the rest of the season. The new one isn’t due for delivery until November for all the good it would do.
I didn’t begin to accomplish the many goals I had for the summer of 2021. The weather didn’t cooperate and life did not go along with the plan either. Ask a gardener how their summer went. For many, it didn’t. So here we are in September with the dwindling daylight, which means the weather window for outside projects is closing. I’m not alone in feeling the pressure. One friend and his wife are in the process of building a very large barn/garage. He’s concerned that they won’t get it closed up in time to beat the first snow. We all know this feeling when we see the last days of summer slip by.
I thought I would take this opportunity to whine and moan about all the things we didn’t do in the summer of 2021. The weather didn’t cooperate, COVID reared its ugly head and hit us with the rise of the delta variant. There’s nothing like being dragged backward and having life complicated in summer; The one season that all of us here in Vermont attempt to make the most productive.
Yeah, I do wish we were entitled to compensation for a summer that let a lot of us down. I know, life is unfair and you just have to suck it up and keep on moving, but right about now a stretch of nice weather would be compensation enough.