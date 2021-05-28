As pets go, we have the perfect cat. Gracie is maybe 7 years old. She was born at Walpole Valley Farms amidst the bustling traffic of farm equipment, cows being moved, hundreds of chickens, periodically moved from pasture to pasture following the cows, farmers walking here and there. Some days the place is like a movie set with so much activity it’s disorienting. Before they had children and a restaurant and too much responsibility, my daughter and her husband came across some feral cats living on the farm. That little colony of cats is now a rather large contingent that has free run of the barns and the house and most of them are now domesticated. Gracie came from the domesticated cats that received their socialization from my two grandsons.
Most of the cats at the farm have some Maine Coon cat in their blood. Some more than others. Gracie has long hair and amazing hunting abilities, yet she is the most agreeable house cat ever. In sharp contrast is her younger cousin Bentley. The only similarities between the two are their long hair, gray and white coats, and excellent hunting skills. Bentley has a stubborn streak a mile wide.
I’ve spoken of Bentley here before. He was born with a badly deformed right rear leg. I babied him and was quite overprotective. Once we started allowing him to go outside like his older cousin he was off and running until the day he came home limping badly. He hid in the attic indicating that he was badly hurt. A trip to the Vet’s confirmed that all the ligaments in his deformed knee were ripped away and amputation was the only practical solution.
Within a couple of weeks, he got out of the house, caught a mouse within an hour, and kept getting stronger from that point forward. As an indoor-outdoor cat, we are concerned about predators. When I was growing up nine miles from my current home, we didn’t have coyotes. We do now and in considerable numbers. There is the occasional fisher cat that will clean out the house cats on a road in a few weeks. When Bentley was little we were concerned about hawks carrying him away. We don’t exactly live in a densely populated area. We are surrounded by a great deal of wooded acreage and we have a plethora of wildlife that we enjoy seeing. Everything from bears to moose to wild turkeys, deer, foxes, raccoons (little devils), opossums, and more frequenting our property and our neighbors. Therefore, we don’t like allowing the cats to roam much after dark. Gracie likes to hunt for a few hours after the sun sets, but she always rubs her paws on the bedroom slider to be let in before it gets too late. She’s such a great cat.
Little Mr. Bentley however, has decided that coming in at dusk is beneath him, and when either one of us calls him in he hides. For a while shaking the container that holds his cat treats brought him running. Nope, doesn’t work anymore. Coming in at night is strictly on his terms now. He is about two years old, which I estimate to be his teens in cat years. Bentley is rebelling. I’ve decided not to get all haired up about it. I didn’t when my children were that age so why get upset when your cat rebels. It’s only natural.
Now I have to make several well-spaced trips outside to see if the little guy is good and ready to come home. He always does so I guess I can’t worry too much. In fact, I have a suspicion that I am being trained and not the other way around.