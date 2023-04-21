I recently had a week that was memorable for its calamities. It all pointed to the fact that aging is not for the faint of heart. It indicated that there might be a few things I should cut back on, but then I thought “Where’s the fun in that?”
My father and I have been discussing the building of a small pole barn on my property. I could use it to store my tractor and some lawn equipment under cover. The poles are on my father’s property, namely a couple of big spruce trees that toppled over a bank in a wind storm. All we had to do was limb them and cut them into manageable, transportable lengths. I made some adjustments to the chain saw and we hiked up into his woods and began limbing the first fallen tree. That was the first mistake. We probably should have limbed it after we cut it. The issue was the fact that the tree was over 5 feet off the steep ground, with the top and bottom resting on solid ground. On the second cut, I reached up with the saw, cut the tree where we marked it, and the bare lower half, which we had already limbed, came down on my back. Had we not limbed it, it would have remained suspended in the air.
I rolled around on the ground in agony for a few minutes until I was able to stand and sort of walk it off. My quick assessment of the physical damage was that I was going to have some bruises and very sore muscles, and possibly pass some blood in my urine if my left kidney was hit. Fortunately, the kidney escaped damage but the bruising and muscle aches will be with me for a while. Thus ended our logging adventure for that day.
Three days later I was headed out my front door when my foot slipped on the edge of a welcome mat that covered the granite step, causing me to lose my balance. In a clumsy move to remain upright, I held on to the door which was closing behind me. That wasn’t a good idea. The door closed on my right index finger as I was dragging it behind me. The door acted like a plane and shaved off a copious amount of skin on the fingertip. It was stunningly painful and bloody. Four fingers were dragged through the closing gap of that door and there is definitely muscle and joint damage to them. I ended up driving to the ER at Springfield Hospital. It was just one more of several trips to that ER that I have taken throughout a lifetime. I am a repeat customer there because they are so good at patching me up. Springfield Hospital is a great community resource that we are very fortunate to have. As I left, they advised me to follow up with my primary care physician within the next few days.
My PCP is located in Townshend, which is about six miles closer to my residence. His office is at Grace Cottage Hospital, which is another community resource that we are fortunate to have. My PCP was unavailable for the follow-up finger visit, but the doctor that saw me was equally excellent. She noted that I really did a job on my index finger. I will be changing dressings on that finger for days to come and it will most likely be a long recovery that will not include the building of pole barns or cutting of trees.
I turn 70 this year, and my father will turn 90. What in the geriatric foolishness were we doing with a chainsaw that day? How can I possibly erect a pole barn when I can’t even walk erect out of my house without practically losing a finger?