My significant other’s stepbrother, or, “brother by marriage” as she calls him, lives in Santa Rosa, California. It’s a nice town some 30 miles north of San Francisco. Cartoonist Charles Schulz called it home. “American Graffiti” was filmed there. It is surrounded by many well-known vineyards. Land and homes are not cheap there. It is not the epicenter of California trends but it does experience them long before we do on the East Coast. The brother by marriage is a tuned-in kind of guy, a great Dad to their two sons, and will often keep me up on certain trends happening in the world of things with wheels and motors. He recently sent me a fascinating video of a bicycle show.
Huh? A bicycle show? Yes, a customized chopper-style bicycle show where the two-wheelers were works of art to my way of thinking. Remember the Schwinn Stingray of the late ‘60s and into the ‘70s? Like that, only on steroids. Imagine the front forks extended even more. The frames are stretched and the shapes are custom. The handlebars are mostly in the tradition of apehangers. You know, they are high and look cool. The seats were called banana seats back in the day and the current trend seems to follow the tradition. However, the wheels, the paint, the fit and finish, it is all borrowed directly from SoCal lowriders and custom motorcycles.
The video that Steve sent me was taken with a small drone utilizing a camera with big quality. The memory in that thing must be massive and the computing power required to do the fine editing had to be huge. It was a very professional-looking job, as were the photographic subjects. The metalworking skills required to build the frames of those bicycles were impressive. The paintwork was a level seen on cars and motorcycles costing many thousands for the paint job alone. The depth of the chrome was far beyond the quality that an auto or motorcycle manufacturer would employ. The upholstery work on the seats, while a small area, employed amazing detail and materials.
Here’s the impressive part of the video, when the show was over the owners all mounted their bikes and pedaled their way downtown for coffee.
An interesting phenomenon occurred during our season of isolation in 2020 and 2021. Bicycle sales have gone through the roof. Not just these custom California chopper bikes, but bicycles of all stripes. This kind of sales volume has not occurred since the 1970s, which was the last time that bicycles enjoyed such a huge boost. However, technological design advancements have always kept pace and in recent decades bicycles have become more specialized and focused on specific purposes.
A couple of years ago I was getting new skis and the same shop sells bicycles. I was blown away by everything they had to offer on the showroom floor. I was especially enamored of the big fat tires now being used on mountain bikes, and the more sophisticated hydraulic disc brakes being used. Things like carbon fiber frames making bicycles crazy lightweight is a great thing. My grandson’s new bicycle has a lot of that stuff plus a bonafide suspension. The way he jumps the thing indicates to me that he needs it.
These are truly great times for bicycle consumers, and I can see where a person would need several bikes instead of just one to tackle various types of riding. If there was going to be any silver lining in the COVID cloud, this bicycle trend is probably it.