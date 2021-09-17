Somebody asked me the other day how many cars I’ve had. I don’t think I could give an accurate number without a lot of time to think about it. Buying, enjoying, selling and trading is what I’ve done quite frequently in the past 20 years. I’ve owned multiples of certain brands because I liked them.
I’ve had four Subarus and one “Saabaru.” The GM-directed cross between a Saab and a Subaru Impreza was a great-looking car sold at Saab dealers. GM bastardized a couple of Saabs with GM products to fill gaps in model offerings when they owned the Swedish company. At least one Saab SUV was a Chevy Trailblazer or some such thing made to look like a Saab. Then there was the Saab 92X. It was a much more upscale-looking version of the Subaru Impreza. I’ve had three Impreza-based cars, two Crosstreks, and the Saab. The seats in the Saab and my last Subaru Crosstrek were abominable. Driving from southern Vermont to Chittenden County was agony. My first Crosstrek had heated seats and they were super comfortable. My last Crosstrek did not have heated seats and I heard that the extra padding was what made them so good. I owned the last Crosstrek for nearly seven months. I recently traded it for a Toyota RAV4, a much more substantial and comfortable vehicle.
Jeeps. I owned five Jeeps. My favorite model was the basic Cherokee, a unibody joint design by Renault and Jeep. They made at least three million of them, and the four that I owned were all great vehicles. I loved the torque of the straight-six engine. Even when rock stock one could drive a Cherokee in some pretty hairy off-road places. Besides the venerable Wrangler, I’m inclined to say that the Renault/Jeep Cherokee was the best Jeep ever made. You still see a lot of them on the road. They were a worldwide hit and I recall seeing plenty of them on the road in France.
Rolls Royce. I’ve been infatuated with Rolls Royce automobiles since I was about 9 years old. I swore I’d have one someday, and I’ve had two of them. The first was a 1979 Silver Shadow. What a joy that car was to drive! I could virtually drive it with one finger thanks to the servo-assisted GM automatic transmission and the superb power steering. The car was relatively cheap to buy and there’s a reason for that. If the maintenance was not kept up on them the ultra-high pressure braking and the self-leveling system would gum up and fail. I got a few years of driving in before the system needed an expensive overhaul. My second Rolls Royce was a 1955 Silver Cloud I, the iconic Rolls featured in the Grey Poupon commercials. The one I bought had belonged to Peter Wolf of the J Geils Band and the former husband of actress Faye Dunaway. It needed restoration and I sat on it until I decided that it was not worth the money it would cost to restore. I sold both Rolls Royces to a collector in Chicago, and he resold the Silver Cloud to a restorer in Dubai. I don’t regret having owned them but I would not take another one on when there are so many other interesting automobiles out there.
I had two Chevrolet Corvettes and three Ford Mustangs. They were fast, fun to drive, and mechanically reliable. I’d get another of each if the right deal came along.
Currently, I have two older Mercedes Benz and a Mazda Miata. The Miata gets the nod for the most fun, most practical, and most reliable and economical to own. All I can say is that I’m a sucker for any interesting car.