I am feeling very blessed with time these days. I have the time to learn about the many things that interest me. While I have no desire to become a pilot, I greatly enjoy reading and learning about various aircraft. I have a subscription to Flying magazine, and I am an avid observer of the website Flightradar 24. My adoptive Dad got me interested in flying at a very early age. He had his pilot’s license and did a lot of co-piloting with the owner of the company where he worked. The plane they flew was a twin-engined Cessna Super Skymaster. The Skymaster featured a high wing and a twin-boom tail. This unique configuration made it possible to have an engine in the front and another in the rear. I went along on several flights in the Skymaster and was very impressed by its performance and roominess.
I began collecting guitars when I retired. I’m focusing on bass guitars right now. I recently purchased a Fender Squire precision bass. I intend to modify it with upgraded components. The Squier is Fender’s budget line with licensed factories in Korea, China, and Indonesia. The used model that I bought for a pittance was made in Indonesia. It is a great platform to learn the basics of guitar setup, ie: intonation, string height or action, tuning, and neck adjustment. The string action on the Squier was high when I got it, making it harder to play. I have a Sire Marcus Miller V7 bass and a Fender Mustang bass, both of which possess a much better level of playability. The goal is to get the Squier to play closer to the standards set by the Mustang and the Sire.
I’ve spent a considerable amount of time learning about guitar setup and I’ve been applying it to the Squire. I quickly noted a bow in the neck. That would partially explain the high action. I have spent time tightening the truss rod in the guitar neck. It is there to adjust the bow. I’ve been turning the adjustment about a quarter turn at a time each day and then I set the guitar aside. Several days later, I can see an improvement in the bow, and the neck is getting close to flat. I will replace the neck if my adjustments do not bear fruit, yet another opportunity to learn how the guitar works.
I have already put on a new set of Ernie Ball strings and treated the fretboard with lemon oil made for guitar fretboards. While the actual metal frets feel pretty good to me, I am also learning how to level them and file the edges. With a bit of elbow grease and some luck, I hope to have a smooth playing precision bass when it’s finished. My other bass guitars are either short-scale or jazz bass models, so the result should afford me a bass guitar with a strong bottom end for a classic bass tone.
I am also building a Fender Telecaster knock-off kit, or a T-style guitar as they call them. I am currently smoothing the base coats of paint on the body and getting ready to apply the color coat. Once that is complete, I will be painting the routed-out parts of the body with shielding paint to keep the electronics from developing a hum. I researched and found a specific finish for the guitar neck that is flat, not glossy, and is the preferred finish for ease of playing. All of this has expanded my knowledge of the instrument. I am learning the how as well as the why of build techniques. What is the goal of all this learning?
For me, it is about the desire to learn. I am not attempting to become a luthier or an aircraft pilot. I want to enhance my knowledge concerning guitars and airplanes, automobiles, motorcycles, and other fascinating gadgets and devices. Why? Simply because they interest me. I am fortunate to have the time to learn, and I am not wasting a minute of it.