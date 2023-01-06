My home has a drilled well. The former owners never had any water issues, nor have I. The water from the well has high iron content, so I have never cooked with it or used it for drinking water. I have either had a water cooler or gallon jugs of water for those uses. When it was just me living here it was no problem. My wife drinks copious amounts of water, and we are constantly hauling jugs home from the grocery store, and then we recycle them. I also have a hot tub that does not like water with iron, so to replenish the water that evaporates from condensation I keep a barrel of water that I pumped from the brook by my Dad’s house. I have been thinking that there has got to be a better way short of playing well roulette by drilling another well. There’s no telling whether a new well would miss that vein of iron or not.
About a month ago, I began researching the effectiveness of water filtration systems and the associated costs. If I wanted a truly effective filtration system, it would require a tank or two, some machinery, and a bunch of salt. I kept thinking that there had to be a better way.
I looked into Berkey filters, where you have a countertop metal container that you dump water into, and it slowly makes its way through a series of filters with no power or pumps needed. In comparisons that I read, the Berkey filters didn’t filter much iron from the water. Brita and other systems were about the same.
I was preparing myself for a call to a water filtration company when I stumbled upon a new kind of countertop system that employs reverse osmosis technology to filter water in a highly effective manner. My interest was piqued. Then I dug into it further. I read the product description, found a table that showed which filters removed iron, and then read the reviews. I ordered the filter from Amazon and had it three days later.
It is called the Blu Vua Ropot countertop water filtration system. It has four removable cartridge filters accessed from a door on the side of the unit. There is a clear plastic reservoir on one side and some sort of crystalized glass pot near the front. You fill the reservoir with tap water, touch one button to choose how much you want to fill the pot, then another button to set it in motion. Within a few seconds, the water pot begins to fill with filtered water. The information that came with the unit says the filters last about a year.
Also included with the unit is a brochure that explains what acceptable levels of dissolved solids are allowable for drinking, according to the EPA. I think the upper limit of acceptability is in the neighborhood of 500+ parts per million, or PPM. The cool thing about the Blu Vua filter is that it tests the input and output water every couple of minutes, and displays those numbers on a screen in bright blue LED characters. So, while you watch a pot filling with filtered water, you can watch the screen display change every couple of minutes with the latest numbers.
My filter seems to be reading anywhere from 350 to 280 PPM being input from tap water, and the lowest filtered number that I get consistently is 11 PPM of dissolved solids, ie: iron and other stuff. Those numbers are very acceptable to my way of thinking.
We keep a gallon jug of water in the refrigerator for drinking and another gallon on the countertop for cooking. I replenish the jugs daily, primarily for my wife. A quart of water takes maybe five minutes to filter. I also filter 2 or 3 quarts per week to replenish condensation loss in my hot tub. We have had the Blu Vua filter for over a month and we’re happy with it. It sure beats spending $6,000 or $7,000 on a whole-house filter system that requires just as much attention to maintain. It is a very cool bit of water tech.