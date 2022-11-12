I remember a friend asking “Who hires these jerks?” He was referring to another CEO with an outrageous compensation package 390 times greater than the lowest-paid person on the payroll. I had to think about that one for a few minutes. Who does hire company leaders with ridiculous compensation? In many cases, it is a Board of Directors (BOD) who are often compensated handsomely for their “direction.” The CEO is beholden to them for a rich lifestyle if they choose to bestow it. However, quid pro quo is always a factor, and no one wants to hand out consideration for no return, so contracts, jobs, and other transactions usually result, benefiting the paid BOD.
There does not have to be a monetary gain for a person on a BOD. Even charitable organizations have unpaid boards where the currency is an ego-stroking power supply, however small it may be. For a CEO with selfish intentions, nothing beats superficial people of little substance because they can make the perfect BOD members. The bad CEO may then employ various forms of manipulation for self-enrichment. They honestly believe that management is manipulation. Talk to a professional. Manipulation is not a good thing. Bad CEOs load up a BOD with easy-to-manipulate individuals whose egos precede them everywhere they go. This type of board member is often the quickest to approve big raises and questionable business schemes suggested by the bad CEO. The problem in America is that there are far too many bad CEOs.
A sketchy CEO will often use fear to get what he or she wants. Making the BOD feel anxious and responsible for dealing with existential threats like changing markets and stiff competition can open the door to a CEO making suggestions for solutions that ultimately benefit the CEO’s compensation package. It may be difficult for a BOD member to connect the dots. If they are the type that automatically assumes that the CEO is looking for more money personally, they often see where a new scheme or business initiative may lead.
Not all CEOs are self-centered, “it’s all about me”, kinds of people. The CEO job description is exactly the kind of plum that attracts narcissists, sociopaths, and even a tiny number of psychopaths. We’ve all seen story after story of CEOs who take a company and break it up or sell it off for personal gain, destroying what took good people years to build. That’s the tragedy a bad CEO leaves behind.
Good organizations also do not employ insecure CEOs who show a proclivity for ridding an organization of its best and brightest because they are threatened by talent. Good organizations do not give any CEO carte blanche for everything they wish to do. The problem lies with board members who are easily flattered and seek the CEO’s approval. That is the tail wagging the dog, and when other board members see it happening, they need to speak up.
To BODs: If you are not on a fortune 500 BOD, you need to begin acting as if you were. People in the Fortune 500 strata are relentlessly hard-nosed. The BOD is there to make the CEO perform. The CEO position isn’t supposed to be easy. In a better world, a CEO’s career is no smooth ride, and if it was easy, the BOD probably got suckered.