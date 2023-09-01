When you buy an old house in Vermont, you’re likely to inherit a lot of darkness. I don’t say that in a negative light; I mean virtual dark interiors. My original house has the proportions of an old Vermont schoolhouse without the big windows. Over time, I had it completely gutted, and I put in cathedral ceilings and way more windows than I should have, but the natural light in my home is a constant source of ever-changing beauty, regardless of the season.
Yes, it is a bit more expensive to heat a home with so many windows and a couple of soaring ceilings. I didn’t just have more windows installed. I also had about two homes worth of wiring and outlets put in, as well as lots of light fixtures. My electric bill is a bit higher because of it, but we don’t hunt for places to plug things in, and there is no longer a dreariness on those endless winter nights.
Garages and workshops are also subject to darkness, so it is even more important to have good lighting in places where you use tools and work with your hands. In the house, I upgraded to more energy-efficient LED lighting wherever possible. In my newly renovated workshop, I have all LED lighting. My lifelong friend Roger in Chester gave me two of those classic metal shop lights with green shades that are white on the inside. I had those installed in the workshop and recently replaced the incandescent bulbs with LEDs that look like bright white corn cobs. They work well, but they weren’t enough. On alternating ceiling beams, I have installed a cast aluminum disc-like light known as a U.F.O. When I hooked the first one up, it did not illuminate immediately, which would indicate that the multi-LED unit has some sort of energy ballast or capacitor in its circuitry. When it did come alive, the light output was blinding. There are no dark corners in my new workspace. I have seven LED light fixtures and a couple of portable LED trouble lights. I have no excuses for not seeing something in that space.
When my father saw the U.F.O. fixture, he was impressed. I suggested that he order one and mount it from the ceiling in his outdoor pavilion over his all-weather pool table. He jumped online and got one exactly like mine. We discussed various methods of mounting the light. It can be hung from a threaded ring that screws into the top of the aluminum fixture, but I suggested a metal bracket for its mounting point. I immediately went home to my well-lighted shop, cut some 16 gauge metal stock, drilled it, bent it, and painted it the same color as his pool table fabric. We will be installing it later today. Now, no one will be able to say that they missed a shot because they couldn’t see the ball. In fact, the U.F.O. lights up so well that there might be some glare off the cue ball.
As we age, I’ve noticed that we need more light for so many tasks. Superior lighting makes everything you do a little easier. Since I bought my current home, I’ve been on a crusade to get as much light into its interior spaces as I can. Within reason, of course.
The advent of LED, or light-emitting diodes, has made high-quality lighting more affordable. Today, there is no need to have poor lighting, especially when LEDs are roughly 90 percent more energy-efficient than incandescent lighting. This is a quality-of-life issue in my way of thinking. I have always worked to become more enlightened, which is a lifelong, never-ending endeavor. I mean this in more than one sense of the word.